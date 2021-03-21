Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State thankful to be back in NCAA women's basketball tournament after 2020 cancellation

Cyclones face Michigan State in first round Monday

Iowa State head women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly advises his players during an NCAA college basketball game agains
Iowa State head women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly advises his players during an NCAA college basketball game against Drake on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (Byron Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
Ben Visser, correspondent

AMES — Everywhere Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly looks, he sees the NCAA logo.

It’s on his mask, it’s on the walls, it’s on the banners — everywhere.

He doesn’t need the reminder that his No. 7-seed Iowa State (16-10) team is getting ready to play No. 10-seed Michigan State (15-8) in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Monday at 5 p.m. (ESPN), but it’s there just in case.

“This is the best thing there is,” Fennelly said. “Everywhere you go, there’s an NCAA logo — when you get off the elevator, there’s a logo. This is why you play.”

The players and the coaches have a deeper sense of appreciation for the tournament this time around, since last season’s got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s what we didn’t get to play in last year and it’s what we get to play in now,” Fennelly said. “It gives you hope that we’re starting to turn the corner — not just in a basketball sense, but as a country. It gives people something to look forward to.

“Everyone is always excited about March anyway, but this year more so than ever — we all need this. We all need that sense of, ‘My life is normal in March.’ I think it’s great and it’s fun to be a part of it. It’s something our players will remember forever.”

The Cyclones have a young team, and even some of the more experienced players have only played in a couple of NCAA tournament games.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Lexi Donarski, Emily Ryan, Kylie Feuerbach and Aubrey Joens are all freshmen, so every experience is a new one for them. And key role player Morgan Kane was redshirting the last time the NCAA tournament happened, two years ago.

Ashley Joens, Kristin Scott, Maddie Wise and Rae Johnson played in just two NCAA tournament games and that was on the team led by former star Bridget Carleton.

Now they’ll have to do the leading.

The players not named Scott might have to step up even more because the senior is dealing with an injury.

Scott didn’t play in overtime in ISU’s last game against Texas in the Big 12 tournament and Fennelly expects her to be limited. He said the goal is 20 minutes for Scott.

But if how they’ve led this season is anything to go by, Fennelly isn’t worried about how they’ll handle Monday.

“In the hardest of years to manage a team, this has been one of the easiest teams we’ve ever had to manage,” Fennelly said. “That seems counterintuitive because we have so many young players but they’ve been great and they’re looking forward to playing on Monday.”

l Comments: benv43@gmail.com

Ben Visser, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa reclaims NCAA wrestling crown, Spencer Lee overcomes ACL tear to win 3rd title

NCAA Wrestling Championships 2021: Saturday's finals results and full-match replays

NCAA wrestling: Iowa maintains lead after Day 2 with 3 finalists

T.J. Otzelberger says he's 'uniquely prepared' to rebuild Iowa State men's basketball

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Tiffany O'Donnell, Women Lead Change CEO and former news anchor, running for Cedar Rapids mayor

I-380 wrong-way crash victim David Nguyen was 'a great kid - a great brother'

Exhibit traces rise of Czech & Slovak museum from idea to international renown

Rep. Ashley Hinson votes against immigration bills, criticizes Rita Hart challenge

Iowa's weekly COVID-19 death rate lowest in 8 months

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.