Texas hammers Iowa State men's basketball

AUSTIN, Texas — Jase Febres poured in a career-high 26 points while making a career-best eight 3-pointers as Texas defeated visiting Iowa State 86-69 on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 Conference play.

The win allowed Texas (16-13, 8-8 Big 12) to snap a two-game losing streak and rebound from a heart-breaking overtime defeat at Baylor on Wednesday, when the Longhorns wasted a 19-point second-half lead.

Texas led by 12 points at halftime and poured it on in the second half by shooting 61.7 percent over the final 20 minutes. The Longhorns led by as many as 21 points early in the second half and cruised to the win.

Courtney Ramey added 18 points for the Longhorns, with Elijah Mitrou-Long and Dylan Osetkowski hitting for 13 each. Matt Coleman III racked up a game-high 10 assists for the Longhorns.

Marial Shayok led the Cyclones (20-9, 9-7) with 22 points, while Lindell Wigginton scored 18 and George Conditt IV added a career-high 11 points.

Febres continued his late-season shooting surge by leading all scorers with 12 points in the first half while connecting on 4 of 5 3-point attempts in the half.

The Cyclones led by as many as nine points in the first half and were up 20-14 after a jumper by Wigginton with 9:30 to play in the half. Texas then roared back to take a 22-20 advantage on Fabres’ 3-pointer with 5:57 remaining during a 15-3 run.

The Longhorns scored 24 of the half’s final 32 points and led 38-26 at intermission. The 12-point halftime deficit was the largest of the season for Iowa State.

Texas played its third straight game without leading scorer Kerwin Roach II, a senior guard who is suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules. The Cyclones were without forward Cameron Lard, who did not make the trip to Austin because of an unspecified violation of team rules.

Iowa State lost for the second time in its past three games and for the fourth time in its last six outings.