Iowa State men's basketball 'humbled' by TCU

AMES — Very few things worked for No. 16 Iowa State on Saturday afternoon in Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones shot just 29 percent from 3-point range while allowing TCU to shoot 53 percent from the field and 44 percent from beyond the arc.

TCU handled Iowa State 92-83 in a game that wasn’t as close as the score might indicate.

“After the first five minutes, they dominated the game,” Iowa State Coach Steve Prohm said. “This league will humble you quick and we got humbled today.”

Iowa State (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) made just one 3-pointer in the first half on 11 attempts. Most of the looks were open looks, they just weren’t falling.

“I thought we had some really good looks, especially myself,” Iowa State’s Marial Shayok said. “I had some really good looks I know I should make and hopefully next time they’ll fall.”

Shayok finished with 24 points on 7-for-17 shooting from the field and 1-for-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Iowa State’s five main guards — Shayok, Nick Weiler-Babb, Lindell Wigginton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Tyrese Haliburton — combined to shoot 33 percent from the field.

“You have to make shots at some point and we didn’t,” Prohm said.

While the Cyclones struggled offensively, the Horned Frogs took advantage and attacked the Iowa State defense.

TCU (17-6, 5-5) was picking Iowa State apart in the pick and roll. The Cyclones’ defense is improved this season, but in Iowa State’s two most recent losses — TCU and Kansas — pick-and-roll defense has left something to be desired.

“At the end of the day, ball-screen defense wasn’t very good,” Prohm said. “Against Texas, we did a good job. We didn’t give them pick-and-roll layups or dunks. We didn’t do that today. We got spread out, we struggled in transition defense, we just didn’t have the pop, for whatever reason.

“We just weren’t very good today. We had a lot harder time guarding them then they did guarding us today.”

While there aren’t many positives to take away from this game — the only one might be Michael Jacobson scoring 16 points on 8-for-10 shooting — Prohm still likes where his team is at.

“I’m really proud of where we’re at right now,” Prohm said. “Everybody probably looks at it differently. There are 20 people in this room and all 20 of us probably see it differently. This is a team that people, nationally, know is a really good basketball team. That’s without a doubt. We just weren’t good today. And if you’re not good against teams that are good, you’ll get beat. You can play well in our league and still get beat.

“It’s about who can manage the tough weeks the best and respond. We responded from the Baylor and K-State week really well. Now, we have to respond from this really well.”

“We got humbled, and now we have to go humble somebody else,” Prohm said.

