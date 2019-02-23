Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State basketball falls to TCU again

Horned Frogs take down No. 20 Cyclones, 75-72

Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton reacts during the second half against TCU at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports)
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kouat Noi scored 20 points and took 13 rebounds, and Alex Robinson hit for 12 points and distributed 10 assists as TCU outlasted No. 20 Iowa State 75-72 on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 Conference play.

The win, TCU’s second over the Cyclones in the past eight days, snapped a three-game losing streak for the Horned Frogs (18-9, 6-8).

The game was tied at 68 after a layup by the Cyclones’ Cameron Lard with 2:28 to play. Desmond Bane pushed TCU to the lead with a 3-pointer at the 1:57 mark before Talen Horton-Tucker’s layup with 59 seconds remaining brought Iowa State to within 71-70.

JD Miller’s jumper with 40 seconds left was matched by a layup by Marial Shayok 17 seconds later to keep the TCU lead at one point.

Noi then canned a pair of free throws with 21 seconds remaining. Horton-Tucker and Lindell Wigginton each missed 3-pointers over the final five seconds to allow the Horned Frogs to hold on for the win.

Miller and Bane added 17 and 16 points, respectively, for the Horned Frogs in the win.

The Horned Frogs took charge after an early Iowa State run and moved their lead to as many as 10 points, at 36-26, on Miller’s jumper with 1:52 to play in the half.

Michael Jacobson paced Iowa State (19-8, 8-6) with 17 points, while Wigginton scored 15, Horton-Tucker had 14 points and Lard hit for 10 in the loss. The Cyclones have lost three of their past four games. Shayok, the Big 12’s leading scorer at 19.1 points per game, managed just four points on 2-of-5 shooting.

TCU settled for a 36-28 advantage at halftime behind eight points from Bane and a 47 percent to 36 percent advantage in shooting from the floor. Both teams were wayward from beyond the arc in the first half, with the Horned Frogs hitting just 2 of 3 and Iowa State missing all nine of its long-distance attempts.

Iowa State heads home to host Oklahoma on Monday.

