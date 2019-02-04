Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State men's basketball edges Oklahoma for fourth straight win

Marial Shayok breaks tie with contested 3 in 75-74 win

Iowa State guard Marial Shayok dribbles past Oklahoma guard Christian James during Monday's game at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. (Rob Ferguson/USA TODAY Sports)
Field Level Media

NORMAN, Okla. — Lindell Wigginton scored 18 points to lead the No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones to a 75-74 win over the Oklahoma Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center on Monday night.

For the second consecutive game, Marial Shayok came up with a big bucket late, hitting a 3-pointer with 1:18 remaining as the shot clock was winding down to break a tie.

The Cyclones then came up with two critical rebounds in the final minute, the first by Wigginton on the defensive end off Brady Manek’s missed 3-pointer and the second coming by Cameron Lard on the offensive end with 27 seconds remaining.

The win was the fourth consecutive for the Cyclones (18-5, 7-3 Big 12), keeping pace near the top of the Big 12. Iowa State moved into a virtual tie with Kansas State and Baylor going into the rest of the week’s games.

It was another tough home loss in what has become a lost season for the Sooners (15-8, 3-7), who have dropped three consecutive games and five of their last seven.

It was Wigginton’s third consecutive big game against the Sooners. As a freshman last year, Wigginton scored a combined 46 points in the two meetings between the schools, including 26 in one meeting.

Wigginton was one of five players in double figures for Iowa State. Shayok had 16.

Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points and added nine rebounds to lead Oklahoma, going 8 of 13 from the field. Manek added 16 points.

Oklahoma led by as many as 10 points in the first half, but by halftime, the Cyclones had trimmed the lead to 36-35 thanks to a pair of dunks by Shayok in the final two minutes.

Shayok, who had spent much of the season as the Big 12’s leading scorer before recently dropping to second, missed his first two shots and didn’t have a field goal until his first breakaway dunk trimmed Oklahoma’s lead to one before his second kept it there.

While the Sooners led for the entire first half, it didn’t take long for that lead to evaporate after halftime.

Iowa State scored the first six points after the break to begin to take control.

