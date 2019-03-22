Iowa State vs. Ohio State in NCAA Tournament: Live updates, How to watch

No. 6-seed Iowa State (23-11) is a 5.5-point favorite against No. 11-seed Ohio State (19-14) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., Friday night. Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

» Iowa State changed its pre-NCAA Tournament narrative with recommitment to defense

» Iowa State wants to dictate temp against Ohio State, Kaleb Wesson

» 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 8:50 p.m. CT approx. (30 minutes after 6:20 p.m. Houston-Georgia State game)

TV: TBS

Watch online: March Madness Live

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Full listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

