Iowa State vs. Ohio State in NCAA Tournament: Predictions, How to watch

After winning three games in three days to end a late-season skid and capture the Big 12 tournament title, No. 6-seed Iowa State is a popular pick to win its first NCAA Tournament game, with some even forecasting a deep run in the tournament.

The up-and-down Cyclones aren't being put on upset alert against No. 11-seed Ohio State Friday by most national pundits.

That goes for the general public, too. On ESPN’s Tournament Challenge, 71 percent of users have Iowa State advancing to the second round. We’ve compiled more Iowa State-Ohio State predictions below.

Iowa State-Ohio State predictions

FiveThirtyEight: Iowa State (67 percent odds)

CBSsports.com

Gary Parrish: Iowa State

Matt Norlander: Iowa State

Jerry Palm: Ohio State

Chip Patterson: Iowa State

Kyle Boone: Iowa State

Dennis Dodd: Iowa State

Joe Boozell, NCAA.com: Iowa State

Brendan Haywood, NCAA.com: Iowa State

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Katz, NCAA.com: Iowa State

Jay Bilas, ESPN: Iowa State

Jeff Goodman, Stadium: Iowa State

Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News: Iowa State

Ryan Fagan, Sporting News: Iowa State

Caroline Darney, SB Nation: Iowa State

Ricky O’Donnell, SB Nation: Iowa State

Jimmy Fallon: Iowa State

Barack Obama: Iowa State

Gritty: Ohio State

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 8:50 p.m. CT approx. (30 minutes after 6:20 p.m. Houston-Georgia State game)

TV: TBS

Watch online: March Madness Live

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Full listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @BenVisser43