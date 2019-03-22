Iowa State vs. Ohio State in NCAA Tournament: Predictions, How to watch

After winning three games in three days to end a late-season skid and capture the Big 12 tournament title, No. 6-seed Iowa State is a popular pick to win its first NCAA Tournament game, with some even forecasting a deep run in the tournament.
The up-and-down Cyclones aren't being put on upset alert against No. 11-seed Ohio State Friday by most national pundits.
That goes for the general public, too. On ESPN’s Tournament Challenge, 71 percent of users have Iowa State advancing to the second round. We’ve compiled more Iowa State-Ohio State predictions below.
Iowa State-Ohio State predictions
FiveThirtyEight: Iowa State (67 percent odds)
Gary Parrish: Iowa State
Matt Norlander: Iowa State
Jerry Palm: Ohio State
Chip Patterson: Iowa State
Kyle Boone: Iowa State
Dennis Dodd: Iowa State
Joe Boozell, NCAA.com: Iowa State
Brendan Haywood, NCAA.com: Iowa State
Andy Katz, NCAA.com: Iowa State
Jay Bilas, ESPN: Iowa State
Jeff Goodman, Stadium: Iowa State
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News: Iowa State
Ryan Fagan, Sporting News: Iowa State
Caroline Darney, SB Nation: Iowa State
Ricky O’Donnell, SB Nation: Iowa State
Jimmy Fallon: Iowa State
Barack Obama: Iowa State
Gritty: Ohio State
Watch, Listen Live
Time: 8:50 p.m. CT approx. (30 minutes after 6:20 p.m. Houston-Georgia State game)
TV: TBS
Watch online: March Madness Live
Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Full listings]
Listen online: TuneIn
