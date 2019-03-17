Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State vs. Ohio State: Tipoff time, TV channel announced for NCAA tournament game

No. 6-seed Iowa State will take on No. 11-seed Ohio State in an NCAA tournament first-round game. (USA TODAY Sports)
It will be a late Friday night for Iowa State men’s basketball fans.

The No. 6-seed Cyclones drew one of the last tipoff times of the NCAA tournament’s first round for their game against No. 11-seed Ohio State at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Iowa State vs. Ohio State

Time: 8:50 p.m. CT approx. (30 minutes after 6:20 p.m. Houston-Georgia State game)

TV: TBS

Live streamMarch Madness Live

Announcers: Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Jim Jackson, Evan Washburn

