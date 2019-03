Iowa State vs. New Mexico State in NCAA Tournament: Live updates, How to watch

No. 3-seed Iowa State hosts No. 14-seed New Mexico State in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Saturday at Hilton Coliseum. Stay tuned for live updates.

Bill Fennelly on Iowa State freshman Ashley Joens: 'We're not here without her'

Iowa State quickly turned attention to New Mexico State after bracket was leaked

Time:5 p.m. CT approx. (30 minutes after 2:30 p.m. DePaul-Missouri State game)

TV:ESPN2 [Coverage map]

Watch online:WatchESPN, ESPN App

Radio:KGYM-AM 1600

Listen online:TuneIn

