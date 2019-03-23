Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State vs. New Mexico State in NCAA Tournament: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa State's Meredith Burkhall (32) reacts after scoring and drawing a foul against Baylor in the Big 12 tournament championship game last week at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla. (Rob Ferguson/USA TODAY Sports)
No. 3-seed Iowa State hosts No. 14-seed New Mexico State in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Saturday at Hilton Coliseum. Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

» Bill Fennelly on Iowa State freshman Ashley Joens: 'We're not here without her'

» Iowa State quickly turned attention to New Mexico State after bracket was leaked

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 5 p.m. CT approx. (30 minutes after 2:30 p.m. DePaul-Missouri State game)

TV: ESPN2 [Coverage map]

Watch online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @DouglasMilesCRG

 

