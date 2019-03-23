Iowa State vs. New Mexico State in NCAA Tournament: Live updates, How to watch

No. 3-seed Iowa State hosts No. 14-seed New Mexico State in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Saturday at Hilton Coliseum. Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

» Bill Fennelly on Iowa State freshman Ashley Joens: 'We're not here without her'

» Iowa State quickly turned attention to New Mexico State after bracket was leaked

