Iowa State men's basketball has long list of things to fix before Kansas rematch

AMES — Iowa State got run out of Phog Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday by the worst Kansas team in years.

The Cyclones lost by 33 points and their reward is another date with the Jayhawks.

Iowa State hosts Kansas on Saturday at 2 p.m. (ABC), less than 48 hours after the previous game.

“Based off of the tone of the locker room (Thursday), they’re ready to go,” ISU Coach Steve Prohm said. “You have to be. You can’t get beat like that against a rival — a team you’ve had great games with over the years — and not be ready to go (Saturday).”

Iowa State didn’t do much well in Thursday’s game, and Prohm is the first to admit it.

He had a list longer than a grocery receipt of things the Cyclones needed to clean up.

“Defensively, we struggled with transition defense at times but really it was in the half court,” Prohm said. “Our switching, we really struggled with our switching. It was that and guarding the basketball. They also got too many paint touches and too many dribble drives. We had poor switches that led to open 3-pointers.

“Those are the things we have to correct.”

Prohm pretty much covered everything that has to do with playing defense during a basketball game, so did the Cyclones do anything well on that end of the floor?

Kind of.

“I thought we did a good job on (David) McCormack for the most part,” Prohm said. “We have to be tougher on the defensive end.”

McCormack, Kansas’ star big man, had 12 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes.

Prohm is less concerned about the offense but there still is plenty to fix. He thought the offense was stagnant for long stretches but when it did run well, ISU got open shots. It’s just that those open looks didn’t always go in.

The Cyclones hit just five of their 25 3-point attempts.

“The three games before the Kansas game, we shot almost 45 percent from 3-point range because we had good movement and good spacing,” Prohm said. “Our Achilles heel (Thursday) night was that the ball stuck a ton. The pace wasn’t as good, our reads weren’t right. They have to understand what they’re looking for but now we can show them tape and actually show them what they’re looking for.

“At the end of the day, the ball stuck and we didn’t have great movement. We had too many shots that were just off one pass or no passes.”

Prohm said the Cyclones spent most of Friday’s practice going over film and working on the things they are able to clean up in a day.

“I think it’s perfect,” Prohm said. “Playing the same team less than 48 hours later is awesome. I wouldn’t want it any other way right now. It’s great that we have Kansas here on (Saturday). Both teams get about 24 hours to make adjustments or keep things the same that they thought worked for them. We need to turn the page quickly and to do it against the same team and really be dialed in, that’s huge.

“I love it, I think it worked out great. Now we need to go play well.”

