Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State men's basketball has last chance to get Big 12 win, avoid history

Cyclones visit 9th-place Kansas State on Saturday

Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)
Ben Visser, correspondent

AMES — The Iowa State men’s basketball team has one regular-season game left and the Cyclones remain winless in the Big 12 Conference.

Iowa State plays Kansas State at 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+) in Manhattan, Kan., to end the worst regular season since 1936-37.

The Cyclones’ current 15-game losing streak already is the longest in school history and if they lose on Saturday, they will join the 1937 team as the only two Iowa State teams to not win a conference game.

“I don’t want to end the season like that. No one does,” junior George Conditt said. “I’ve been a part of this program for a while and it’s not an Iowa State thing. Coming close against top-ranked teams isn’t an Iowa State thing. The Big 12 has a lot of great teams but losing by two or whatever, there’s no moral victory in that at Iowa State.

“Everybody has to have that mentality of, ‘Next game, we have to get one.’”

The Wildcats (7-19, 3-14 Big 12) are ninth in the league standings, so if 10th-place Iowa State (2-20, 0-17) is going to find a win anywhere it would be against Kansas State. But the Cyclones have played two games in three days this week as they make up games that were postponed due to COVID-19.

This will be ISU’s third game in five days and, to make matters more difficult, Coach Steve Prohm expects point guard and leading scorer Rasir Bolton to be out for the third straight game with a sprained ankle.

“We’re just trying to break through,” Conditt said. “We just have to finish games. There are points in these games where one mistake can mess up a whole rhythm. We have to eliminate those.

“I’m really proud of this team for continuing to fight. With everything that’s happened with COVID, it really takes a toll on players mentally. For this team to keep fighting and to never back down — a lot of teams could’ve just thrown in the towel. I love this team for not doing that.”

Part of Conditt’s motivation for not backing down is for the seniors.

Solomon Young has been a part of two Big 12 championship teams and Jalen Coleman-Lands, a graduate transfer, came to Iowa State to help with leadership and be a reliable scorer, which he has been, averaging 14.1 points.

“I don’t want our seniors to leave without getting a conference win,” Conditt said. “That’s very upsetting.”

While the season has gone poorly, Prohm reminded his players they are fortunate to even play this season given the pandemic.

“Like I told the guys, life is tough,” Prohm said. “It’s tough going through this, but man, there are a lot of blessings in our life, too. We have to understand that and make sure we appreciate those blessings.

“Like I always say, ‘You have to be humble through success and be humble when you struggle.’”

Comments: benv43@gmail.com

Ben Visser, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa State's David Carr brings new moves, and a new mindset to Big 12 Championships

Pinning Combination: Big Ten and Big 12 previews, what to expect at NWCA D-III tournament

Iowa State women's basketball overcomes slow start, handles Kansas

Iowa State men's basketball doomed by first-half drought against No. 15 Texas

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowans under 65 with certain medical conditions can get COVID vaccine starting Monday

Marion Independent restarts mascot search after learning 'Mavericks' racist history

Iowa City's Truth and Reconciliation Commission changes leadership after 'rocky start'

University of Iowa fraternities investigated for hazing, hosting a llama gathering

Most Marion residents say community is welcoming but there is 'work to do' for some, survey shows

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.