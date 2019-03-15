Iowa State knocks off Kansas State in Big 12 men's basketball tournament

As Iowa State’s Big 12 men’s basketball tournament title hopes waned during a cold second half, Marial Shayok came through.

Shayok hit back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 9-0 run that put the Cyclones up 58-55 with less than a minute to go, and the Cyclones hung on for a 63-59 victory over No. 1-seed Kansas State (25-8) in the semifinals Friday night at Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Fifth-seed Iowa State (22-11) will play either No. 3-seed Kansas or No. 10-seed West Virginia in the championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Shayok hit a corner 3-pointer that bounced off the rim and backboard to tie it at 55 with 1:53 to go, then rattled home a fadeaway trey from the same spot to put the Cyclones up 58-55 with 53 seconds left.

Cartier Diarra missed from outside on the Wildcats’ next possession and Wigginton hit 1 of 2 free throws. Xavier Sneed was fouled on a 3-pointer with the Wildcats down 61-57 with 11.6 seconds to go and made 2 of 3 from the line, but Shayok clinched the win with a pair of free throws in the final seconds.

The Cyclones surged to a 35-25 halftime lead as the Wildcats missed 14 of their last 15 shots in the first half. K-State quickly erased that advantage with a 13-3 run to begin the second half, including a pair of Diarra 3-pointers.

Iowa State scored just 15 points in the first 17:13 of the second half, but 13 in the final 2:47.

Shayok scored a game-high 21 points, hitting all eight of his free throw attempts. He was 5 for 12 from the field. Nick Weiler-Babb added 12 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Cyclones, while Michael Jacobson pulled down 16 rebounds to go with his eight points.

Diarra led Kansas State with 15 points. First-team All-Big 12 pick Dean Wade did not play.