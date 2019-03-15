Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State knocks off Kansas State in Big 12 men's basketball tournament

Cyclones advance to Big 12 title game Saturday night

The Iowa State bench celebrates during Friday’s Big 12 men’s basketball tournament semifinal game against Kansas State at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. (Amy Kontras/USA TODAY Sports)
The Iowa State bench celebrates during Friday’s Big 12 men’s basketball tournament semifinal game against Kansas State at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. (Amy Kontras/USA TODAY Sports)
The Gazette

As Iowa State’s Big 12 men’s basketball tournament title hopes waned during a cold second half, Marial Shayok came through.

Shayok hit back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 9-0 run that put the Cyclones up 58-55 with less than a minute to go, and the Cyclones hung on for a 63-59 victory over No. 1-seed Kansas State (25-8) in the semifinals Friday night at Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Fifth-seed Iowa State (22-11) will play either No. 3-seed Kansas or No. 10-seed West Virginia in the championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Shayok hit a corner 3-pointer that bounced off the rim and backboard to tie it at 55 with 1:53 to go, then rattled home a fadeaway trey from the same spot to put the Cyclones up 58-55 with 53 seconds left.

Cartier Diarra missed from outside on the Wildcats’ next possession and Wigginton hit 1 of 2 free throws. Xavier Sneed was fouled on a 3-pointer with the Wildcats down 61-57 with 11.6 seconds to go and made 2 of 3 from the line, but Shayok clinched the win with a pair of free throws in the final seconds.

The Cyclones surged to a 35-25 halftime lead as the Wildcats missed 14 of their last 15 shots in the first half. K-State quickly erased that advantage with a 13-3 run to begin the second half, including a pair of Diarra 3-pointers.

Iowa State scored just 15 points in the first 17:13 of the second half, but 13 in the final 2:47.

Shayok scored a game-high 21 points, hitting all eight of his free throw attempts. He was 5 for 12 from the field. Nick Weiler-Babb added 12 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Cyclones, while Michael Jacobson pulled down 16 rebounds to go with his eight points.

Diarra led Kansas State with 15 points. First-team All-Big 12 pick Dean Wade did not play.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Talen Horton-Tucker comes up big in Iowa State's Big 12 tournament win over Baylor

Iowa State wasn't going to be 'punked' by Baylor for third time this season

Highlights: Iowa State handles Baylor in Big 12 men's basketball tournament

Iowa State has to be physical against Baylor in Big 12 tournament quarterfinals

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa student found dead after going missing in Utah's Canyonlands National Park

Group plans protest of Alliant Energy's proposed rate increase

Beto O'Rourke makes good first impression in Eastern Iowa campaign stops

Projected Iowa revenue growth slows a bit

Iowa City junior high students join global push for action on climate change

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.