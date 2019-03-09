Iowa State moves on to Big 12 women's basketball tournament semifinals

Iowa State Cyclones

OKLAHOMA CITY — No. 19 Iowa State put in the work and earned a methodical 75-58 win over Kansas on Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament in Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Iowa State outscored Kansas 46-21 over the second and third quarters to secure a spot in Sunday’s semifinals. The Cyclones (24-7), making their first trip to the semifinals since 2013, face No. 22 Texas (23-8) at 4:30 p.m. (FS1). The other semifinal pairs No. 1 Baylor and Kansas State at 2 p.m.

“It’s a great win for us,” sophomore Madison Wise said in a postgame on-court interview. “But we’ve got to move on, get ready for another game tomorrow.”

Big 12 Player of the Year Bridget Carleton led the Cyclones with 18 points. That total helped her tie the ISU single-season mark of 676 points set by Angie Welle in 2002.

Wise had 15 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and Kristin Scott added 15 points.

“We have the most amazing chemistry,” Wise said. “We all get along really, really well.”

