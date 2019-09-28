Iowa State at Baylor preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

Iowa State (2-1) and Baylor (3-0) open the Big 12 portion of their college football schedules Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Here our predictions, plus pregame coverage and details on how to follow the game.

Did you know ... Iowa State hasn’t won its Big 12 opener since 2015?

Iowa State-Baylor predictions

Pregame line: Iowa State -3

J.R. Ogden — Marc Morehouse said he likes the son-in-law. That’s a good first step. Iowa State 21, Baylor 17

Mike Hlas — Louisiana Monroe needed a doctrine, er, doctor, after Iowa State dropped 72 on it last week. Iowa State 35, Baylor 31

Jeff Johnson — The next time you are in Waco stop by Vitek’s Market and get its famous Gut Pak. It’s Frito’s corn chips, cheese, brisket, sausage, beans, onions, pickles, jalapeno peppers, barbecue sauce … and sliced bread. Iowa State 49, Baylor 35

Betth Malicki — My mother-in-law suggests Cyclone fans check out Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market when in Waco so they can pay homage to the HGTV lifestyle moguls. Iowa State 31, Baylor 24

Ben Visser — Putting my Fixer Upper bias to the side, Iowa State is the better team and this is easily the most important game on Iowa State’s schedule to date. Iowa State 27, Baylor 24

Todd Brommelkamp — Cyclone fans will see 72 points again this week, but it will come in a combined effort. Iowa State 38, Baylor 34

Watch, listen, follow: Iowa State at Baylor

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Watch online: WatchESPN

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @BenVisser43