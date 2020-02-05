Iowa State football teams signs offensive lineman

AMES — The Iowa State football team got most of what it wanted during the early signing period.

On Wednesday, Coach Matt Campbell got one more — offensive lineman Anthony Smith of Lakeland, Fla.

Smith, who will arrive in Ames in Junes, was an all-county selection in his only season at Lakeland High School, helping his team advance to the Class 5A Florida state championship game. The team finished 12-1.

“Our entire program is thrilled to welcome Anthony into the Iowa State football family,” Campbell said in a news release. “Anthony comes to us from an outstanding high school program, and will be a great addition to our offensive line as we continue to build our offense.”

Iowa State also announced a list of 18 preferred walk-ons who will join the team for the 2020 season, including West Branch linebacker Tanner Lukavsky.