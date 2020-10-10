Iowa State football notes: Tight end trio sees room for improvement despite big day

AMES — Iowa State’s tight ends were a well-known strength for the Cyclones before the season.

In Saturday’s 31-15 win over Texas Tech (1-3, 0-3), all three tight ends showed up in a big way for the 24th-ranked Cyclones (3-1, 3-0).

They all had at least three catches and at least 30 yards receiving.

Chase Allen led the way with four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. Charlie Kolar had three catches for 41 yards and Dylan Soehner caught three passes for 31 yards.

Still, even with the impressive games from all three, ISU Coach Matt Campbell still found some “details” that need to be cleaned up. After all, Soehner did fumble the ball.

“There’s not much more you can say about them,” Campbell said. “Now, I’d like them to have a little bit better ball security. Maybe that could be said as a negative, but other than that I think those guys continue to do great things. We ask those guys to do a lot and their intelligence and their work ethic and their commitment to their craft, I really do believe allow them to be very successful. I think other than nitpicking, there’s just a lot of pride in that group right now.”

Allen sees room for improvement as well.

“Our numbers keep getting called and we keep showing up,” Allen said. “We need to get better though — we had a drop today and a fumble and some things we need to clean up, blocking wise. I’m really happy with where the room is right now and I’m excited about pushing forward.”

Staying poised

Iowa State didn’t get off to an ideal start Saturday. The Cyclones marched down the field only to have a touchdown get called back because of an illegal formation.

Texas Tech blocked the ensuing field goal attempt and returned it for a touchdown.

“Things like a field goal block for a touchdown — that’s such an Iowa State thing to happen,” Allen said. “We have to eliminate that. But it gives us confidence that we can handle it. If that happened to a lot of teams, they’d immediately fold. We weathered the adversity well.”

Iowa State responded by marching down the field and scoring a touchdown and never looked back.

“The really impressive thing from our team today was our poise,” Allen said. “When something went bad right away, it didn’t affect our next drive — we just hammered it in.”

Injury report

Iowa State was once again without left guard Trevor Downing and, for the first time, Campbell gave an answer other than day-to-day.

“I think Trevor is still gonna be out here for a little while,” Campbell said. “We’re hoping that we can get him back sometime this season for our team, but you’ve got to give credit to Colin Newell, who’s been an anchor for us. I really think he’s done an incredible job with his leadership.

“I think you’ve got some veteran-ness and even when you lose a guy like Trevor, you’ve got the ability to just continue to work forward. Football is a tough sport. You’re gonna lose good players and you’ve got to have the opportunity to have the next guy stand up and be ready to go and that takes some great leadership (and) we’re fortunate to have really good leadership.”

Receiver Tarique Milton also didn’t play Saturday. His left arm was in a sling and he’s expected to be out a number of weeks.

“I think he’ll be out for a little while,” Campbell said. “He got dinged up on that long catch against Oklahoma. I feel for Tarique a little bit. He was battling some injuries early in the season, he came back, had a big play and then gets dinged again.

“What I love about Tarique is he’s really tough — mentally tough and physically tough. We’ll see how this week goes and maybe we’ll get a better prognosis of when and how we’ll get him back.”

