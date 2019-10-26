Iowa State football notebook: Defense gives up big plays in loss to Oklahoma State

AMES — Iowa State’s football team has made its name on not giving up big plays.

But in the first half of a 34-27 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium, the 23-ranked Cyclones gave up three touchdowns of at least 50 yards.

Receiver Tylan Wallace caught a bubble screen and turned it into a 71-yard touchdown, fellow receiver Braydon Johnson turned another bubble screen into a 50-yard TD and running back Chubba Hubbard turned a third-and-1 run up the middle into a 65-yard touchdown run.

“A couple of them, there are missed tackle opportunities — on two of them for sure,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “I think the third-and-1 was a communication error. Those are things that we have to own as coaches. Those are not player driven, some of those are coach driven, so I think that’s all on us.

“But obviously give those guys credit. They’ve got some really talented players that have the ability to make you pay if you’re not perfect.”

The Cyclones defense regrouped in the second half and allowed just six points in the second half, which came off of two 40-plus-yard field goals.

Linebacker Mike Rose intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter that allowed Iowa State to tie the game at 27 before quarterback Brock Purdy threw the game-deciding pick-6 to Malcolm Rodriguez.

“I thought that one interception was huge,” Campbell said. “We were plus-one most of the game in the turnover margin until late in the fourth quarter. I think if we win the football game you say, ‘Man, that was the difference in the game.’

“I think we were able to affect the quarterback at times when we needed to. I thought we really settled down on the second half, played really good defense, and certainly gave us a chance to win the football game.”

Breece Hall continues to play well

Iowa State running back Breece Hall didn’t reel off another 130-plus yard game, but he continued to show that he’s the clear lead back.

The true freshman rushed 18 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 42 yards.

“I thought it was a really good performance by him,” Campbell said. “He caught the ball well out of the backfield. The hard runs, he made them when he needed to the most. He’ll have to continue to grow for us to continue to become the best us we can be. I’m certainly not dissatisfied by anything I’ve seen from Breece. It’s another great challenge. What kind of running back do you want to be in November? I think we’ll find out from Breece Hall where he’s going. I’m really proud of his growth.”

Injury report

Linebacker O’Rien Vance played for the first time since the first half of the West Virginia game on Oct. 12.

He had six tackles in Iowa State’s loss.

Safety Greg Eisworth, however, got hurt trying to tackle Wallace on his touchdown catch.

“I think Greg will be in good shape,” Campbell said. “I don’t think this will be a long deal, but I think it was more of a precautionary situation more than anything.”

