Iowa State football: Height and weight changes for the 2020 roster

AMES — Football programs are meticulous about their athletes’ diets, nutrition and weights.

When a player adds or drops weight, it’s usually at the direction from someone on the staff so they’re able to maximize their ability.

Iowa State updated its 2020 roster with new heights and weights recently and we’ll go over some of the most notable players to add or drop weight and the players who grew or shrunk — sorry Corey Dunn. Dunn, Iowa State’s punter, shrunk an inch to 5-11 — he was the only Iowa State player to shrink.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell often says that it’s really hard for true freshmen to play offensive line because it’s a learned skill and it’s hard for a freshman to have the requisite physicality necessary to handle defensive linemen.

It’s why you often see big jumps in weight from offensive linemen from their true freshman year to their redshirt freshman year.

Grant Treiber followed that path. The redshirt freshman put on 32 pounds from the start of last season when he weighed in at 285. Now that he’s up to 317, he’s a legitimate option for Campbell at one of the tackle spots with his 6-foot-6 frame.

In total, Iowa State had four offensive linemen, including Treiber, put on at least 10 pounds. Junior Robert Hudson grew from 6-foot-6 to 6-foot-7 and his weight went from 335 to a massive 360. If he was able to keep his mobility at that weight, he’ll be one to watch.

Jarrod Hufford was the only Cyclone offensive lineman to lose weight. He dropped two pounds and went from 303 to 301.

Across from the offensive linemen, the defensive line’s biggest gainer was defensive end Enyi Uwazurike.

The senior put on 25 pounds and went from 285 in 2019 to 310 in 2020. The added weight should allow the 6-foot-6 Uwzurike to move all across the line, inside and outside. His versatility could make room for both Zach Petersen and JaQuan Bailey to play at the same time at each of the defensive end spots.

Speaking of Petersen, the junior grew 1 inch to 6-foot-5 and put on another five pounds so he now tips the scales at 265 pounds — he weighed just 230 as a freshman two years ago. He was Iowa State’s most impressive defensive lineman last season so it’ll be interesting to see what his new size can do for him.

Fellow defensive end Will McDonald has had trouble putting on weight as a Cyclone. He still weighs just 230 pounds, which is what prompted a position change to linebacker last season. But after Bailey’s injury, McDonald moved back to defensive end and was a force in the pass rush, recording six sacks.

Alex Kleinow moved from offensive line to defensive line in the offseason. Campbell and his staff don’t move players around just willy nilly — Tayvonn Kyle moved from receiver to defensive back last year and played in seven games, recording 29 tackles and four tackles for a loss.

Kleinow is a behemoth of a defensive lineman at 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds so the staff probably has some situations in mind where they can use his massive size. He’s at least 3 inches taller and 16 pounds heavier than any other defensive tackle on Iowa State’s roster.

At linebacker, Mike Rose and O’Rien Vance both grew 1 inch and are now 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-2, respectively.

Rose added five pounds and now weighs in at 245 pounds and Vance put on 17 pounds — the most of any Iowa State linebacker — and weighs 248 pounds.

Iowa State’s defensive backs were all over the map in terms of adding or losing weight. Six defensive backs gained weight and five defensive backs lost weight.

Vonzell Kelley went from 167 pounds as a true freshman and is now 182 pounds as a redshirt freshman.

Kyle actually lost 12 pounds and weighs 164 pounds now.

No position group changed less than the wide receivers. Iowa State didn’t have a receiver who gained or lost more than 10 pounds with Darren Wilson being the biggest gainer by adding eight pounds to get up to 206.

Tight end is another position group where players tend to put on pounds after their redshirt year.

That was no differen for converted quarterback Easton Dean who put on 33 pounds and weighs 263 pounds as a redshirt freshman.

Chase Allen, who weighed 230 as a freshman, was up to 245 last season. He cut five pounds in the offseason and is now 240 pounds.

Iowa State only has two returning quarterbacks — Brock Purdy and Devyn Larson. Purdy weighs 212, adding two pounds since last season.

Larson put on 24 pounds to his 6-foot-4 frame and is now 243 pounds.

