Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State football at Oklahoma State: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

Iowa State tight end Chase Allen (11) celebrates with teammate Xavier Hutchinson after catching a 2-yard touchdown pass
Iowa State tight end Chase Allen (11) celebrates with teammate Xavier Hutchinson after catching a 2-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
The Gazette

It’s a battle atop the Big 12 standings Saturday in Stillwater, Okla., as No. 6 Oklahoma State (3-0, 2-0) hosts No. 17 Iowa State (3-1, 3-0). The Cowboys and Cyclones are two of three teams still unbeaten in Big 12 play.

Find all the viewing details, plus our staff picks here.

Iowa State at Oklahoma State game details

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 83

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @BenVisser43

Iowa State at Oklahoma State predictions

Mike Hlas — The highest-ranked team from Iowa is Iowa State and the highest-ranked team from Oklahoma is Oklahoma State. The highest-ranked team from Nebraska is Omaha Westside High. Oklahoma State 31, Iowa State 28

Jeff Johnson — I’m a Belieber. There, I said it. I also belieb (err, believe) in the Cyclones. Iowa State 28, Oklahoma State 24

J.R. Ogden — I wish I had Mike Gundy’s hair. Wait. What? Oklahoma State 34, Iowa State 28

Ben Visser — The most pivotal fifth game of the season for Iowa State since ...? Iowa State 28, Oklahoma State 27

Beth Malicki — By “normal” I mean I have a mask to go with about 10 percent of my outfits but I wear one 100 percent of the time I should and guess what? I never have to wear lipstick again. Win-win. Iowa State 31, Oklahoma State 30

Todd Brommelkamp — Who can shake off the rust the quickest? If it’s the Cyclones they’ll once again OAN Mike Gundy. Iowa State 34, Oklahoma State 30

More pregame coverage

» Iowa State in rare spot atop Big 12 as it faces fellow front-runner Oklahoma State

» Iowa State football at Oklahoma State breakdown: Pregame analysis, prediction

» Brock Purdy and Iowa State have progressed since breakout 2018 win over Oklahoma State

» Iowa State football notes: Why Charlie Kolar stayed committed after Oklahoma State offered

» Iowa State football: 5 things to know about Oklahoma State

The Gazette

