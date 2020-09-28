Iowa State football: 5 things to know about Oklahoma

AMES — Iowa State gets little time to enjoy its 1-0 start to Big 12 play, as the defending league champions come to Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday.

Here are 5 Things about the Oklahoma Sooners:

1. Oh No-klahoma

Oklahoma led Kansas State 35-14 late in the third quarter Saturday. The Sooners surrendered 24 unanswered points to the Wildcats from that point on and lost, 38-35. Kansas State had just lost to Arkansas State in its first game.

The loss tanked Oklahoma’s ranking from No. 3 to No. 18 in the AP poll.

Last season, Iowa State went to Norman, Okla., and nearly pulled off a 20-plus point comeback of its own, but fell just short when it failed to convert a two-point conversion.

“In those games against Kansas State and Iowa State, they’ve been home games and we’ve had pretty significant leads in all of them,” Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley said during Monday’s teleconference. “Our guys, which is my fault, have gotten too result oriented. You get playing well against a team and you think you have a chance to separate and whether you put it on cruise control because you think you have the thing wrapped up or you start to panic at the first sign of something not going right.

“I think we have a little bit of both. But either one, we’re reacting to a game situation rather than reacting to your standard of play. It’s something we have to do a better job of. It’s not ever easy to put people away. These guys have scholarship players and great coaches, too.”

2. Big 12 representative

Since the College Football Playoff has been implemented, Oklahoma has been the only team to represent the Big 12, and it has done it in four of the CFP’s six years.

In all four of those years, the Sooners had losses during the regular season.

Still, people are already writing off Oklahoma after its loss to Kansas State.

“I’ve heard the same thing for all five years I’ve been here at OU, that’s just what people have to talk about right now,” Riley said. “It’s going to be a little bit of a crazy season but in the end, it’s going to be about teams in quality conferences that win. Like we have four of the last five years, if we have a team that wins and takes care of business, they’re going to be in the College Football Playoffs.”

3, Rattled Rattler

Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler is an undeniable talent. He was the nation’s No. 1-ranked quarterback coming out of high school.

Rattler has shown plenty of flashes of his potential greatness — he threw for 387 yards and four touchdowns against Kansas State. But on the flip side, he also showed he can be a bit carefree with the ball.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Rattler fumbled once and threw three interceptions, including an interception with 34 seconds left in the game that allowed Kansas State to kick the game-winning field goal.

4. Life on the road

Oklahoma’s first two games of the season have both been home games, so Saturday’s game against Iowa State will be its first on the road.

That could be significant in the COVID-19 era of college sports because traveling is so different. Riley said his team won’t be served food or drinks on the plane and he is limiting the number of people who are going.

“It’s definitely going to be different,” Riley said. “The plane ride up to Iowa is certainly going to be different and life in the hotel, especially with the later kick, is going to be a little bit different because you’re limited and confined to what the hotel has as far as space.”

5. Another Stoops

Bob Stoops is the winningest coach in Oklahoma history.

His son, Drake Stoops, is a sophomore receiver for the Sooners and, against Kansas State, he had three catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Comments: benv43@gmail.com