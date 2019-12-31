Iowa State men fall in major upset to Florida A&M at home

AMES — Iowa State missed top scorer Tyrese Haliburton in the worst way Tuesday night, falling to Florida A&M, 70-68, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

Florida A&M was 0-72 versus major conference teams over the past 20 seasons, according to ESPN, and the Rattlers were 25.5-point underdogs.

“Really not much to say outside of ... we weren’t very good tonight,” Iowa State Coach Steve Prohm said. “No excuses. We got beat. You’ve got to live with it.”

Prohm said Haliburton sat because of a sprained wrist he suffered in practice Saturday. He said Haliburton should be ready for the Big 12 opener Saturday at TCU.

Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones (7-5) with a career-high 29 points.

Iowa State was hurt by a season-high 18 turnovers. Florida A&M (2-9) shot 57.6 percent in the second half (19 of 33).

ISU took the lead, 68-67, on a pair of George Conditt free throws with 48 seconds left, but Rod Melton Jr. hit a basket with 10 seconds left, and Jamir Williams stole the ball as ISU went down the court for a potential game-winner.

Iowa State fell to 21-1 against teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

“We need to play better at home,” Prohm said. “That part sucks.”