Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State extends Jamie Pollard's contract through 2026

Athletics director agrees to no pay raise

Iowa State director of athletics Jamie Pollard (right), talking with Louisiana-Monroe director of athletics Scott McDona
Iowa State director of athletics Jamie Pollard (right), talking with Louisiana-Monroe director of athletics Scott McDonald in 2019, has agreed to a new contract through 2026. (Associated Press)
The Gazette

AMES — Noting his “consistently steady and successful leadership,” Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen announced Monday that athletics director Jamie Pollard’s contract has extended to 2026 without a pay raise.

Pollard has been the Cyclones’ director of athletics since 2005, the fourth-longest serving AD among major colleges, behind only Oklahoma’s Joe Castiglione, Kentucky’s Mitch Barnhart and Ohio State’s Gene Smith, a former ISU AD.

“True to his servant leadership style, which has always been focused on others, Jamie accepted our extension enthusiastically, and has agreed to do so without an increase in compensation,” Wintersteen said in a news release.

Pollard’s tenure has been highlighted by, among other things, the football team’s success and winning last year’s Fiesta Bowl. Iowa State has had the fewest positive COVID tests of any school in the Big 12 and even had fans at some football games in the fall.

“I am grateful to Dr. Wintersteen for the opportunity to continue pursuing our ambitious goals for the athletics department,” Pollard said in the release. “The administration’s support, led by President Wintersteen, has been instrumental to our program’s success.”

Pollard was recognized as 2019 Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). He also was a finalist for the 2019 Sports Business Journal AD of the Year.

Pollard also is two years into a five-year term on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee.

“I feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to lead our athletics program for the past 16 years and look forward to leading the program for many more,” Pollard said. “We have created an incredible culture among our coaches and staff which makes coming to work every day so enjoyable. Lastly, our children grew up in Ames and our family is proud to call Iowa home.”

