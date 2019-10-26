Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

Iowa State (5-2, 3-1) is back in the AP Top 25 at No. 23 this week as it tries to increase its win streak to four Saturday against Oklahoma State (4-3, 1-3) at Jack Trice Stadium.

Here are our predictions, plus details on how to watch and follow the game.

Did you know ... ISU has won a school-record five straight Big 12 games at Jack Trice Stadium?

Predictions

Line: Iowa State -10.5

Marc Morehouse — If I had hair like Mike Gundy’s, damn right I’d have a mullet. Some things you’re just born into. Iowa State 30, Oklahoma State 21

Mike Hlas — Oil tycoon/Oklahoma State benefactor T. Boone Pickens died this year. He delivered newspapers as a boy. So did I. It doesn’t lead to bigger things for everyone. Iowa State 40, Oklahoma State 30

Jeff Johnson — I feel like all the Mike Gundy “I’m a man” jokes have been told. So I’ll just give you my prediction. Iowa State 38, Oklahoma State 21

Beth Malicki — The Cyclones are coming off three consecutive wins and I like their odds. But I also have a thing for people who OWN their unpopular hair styles so it’s hard for me to bet against Mike Gundy. Iowa State 34, Oklahoma State 28

Ben Visser — Iowa State has made this easy the last couple of seasons. Is the game being played in October? Yes. Iowa State 40, Oklahoma State 27

Todd Brommelkamp — I had to mullet over before deciding a Mike Gundy hair joke would be too obvious here. You folks deserve better. Iowa State 45, Oklahoma State 31

Watch, listen live

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @BenVisser43, @Hlas