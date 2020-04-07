T.J. Bollers has Iowa State but not Iowa among final 6

CEDAR RAPIDS — Highly touted Clear Creek Amana football defensive lineman T.J. Bollers tweeted out his six college finalists Tuesday afternoon, and the next-door Iowa Hawkeyes aren’t among them.

Bollers, an end/outside linebacker, listed Iowa State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Alabama and California as the schools in which he is considering signing.

His father, Trevor, was a fullback at Iowa, but the Hawkeyes aren’t in the equation. T.J. Bollers is a 4-star recruit by Rivals, and is listed as its 97th-ranked recruit in the class of 2021.

Bollers has fared well at national camps, which is a significant reason he is so highly ranked. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder was fifth on CCA’s team in tackles last season and also had 14 catches, two for touchdowns, as a tight end.