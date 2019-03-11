Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State vs. Baylor in Big 12 women's basketball championship: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa State players cheer from the bench during Sunday's Big 12 tournament semifinal win over Texas at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla. (Rob Ferguson/USA TODAY Sports)
Iowa State players cheer from the bench during Sunday's Big 12 tournament semifinal win over Texas at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla. (Rob Ferguson/USA TODAY Sports)
The Gazette

No. 19 Iowa State (25-7) takes on No. 1 Baylor (30-1) in the championship game of the 2019 Big 12 women’s basketball tournament Monday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla. Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

» Iowa State earns shot at No. 1 Baylor in Big 12 women's basketball championship

» Big 12 player of the year Bridget Carleton leads Iowa State into postseason

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: KGYM 1600

Listen online: TuneIn

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Wrestling Weekend That Was: Iowa, Iowa State, UNI open postseason

Iowa State earns shot at No. 1 Baylor in Big 12 women's basketball championship

Iowa State moves on to Big 12 women's basketball tournament semifinals

Iowa State men's basketball limps to postseason, but with hope

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids major employer Hibu not for sale, CEO says

For Bernie Sanders campaign, 2020 Democratic race is about electability

Bill would allow Iowa voters to overturn property tax increases

Documents detail last hours Christopher Bagley was seen alive

Bill would overrule local control on NE Iowa communication tower denial

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.