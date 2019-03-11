Iowa State vs. Baylor in Big 12 women's basketball championship: Live updates, How to watch

No. 19 Iowa State (25-7) takes on No. 1 Baylor (30-1) in the championship game of the 2019 Big 12 women’s basketball tournament Monday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla. Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

» Iowa State earns shot at No. 1 Baylor in Big 12 women's basketball championship

» Big 12 player of the year Bridget Carleton leads Iowa State into postseason

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: KGYM 1600

Listen online: TuneIn