Highlights: Iowa State handles Baylor in Big 12 men's basketball tournament

Iowa State ended the regular season with five losses in its last six games, but felt it was on the right track in Saturday’s home defeat to Texas Tech. Thursday’s Big 12 tournament game proved that was the case.

The fifth-seeded Cyclones walloped No. 4-seed Baylor 83-66 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament Thursday at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., avenging two regular-season losses in the process.

Iowa State (21-11) moves on to a 6 p.m. semifinal game Friday against the winner of No. 1-seed Kansas State and No. 8-seed TCU.

Updated pairings Big 12 men's basketball tournament 2019: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV Kansas State is the No. 1 seed in the 2019 Big 12 men's basketball tournament at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., after combining with Texas Tech to end Kansas' 14-year streak of regular-season conference titles. Continue Reading

Freshman Talen Horton-Tucker and senior Marial Shayok had the hot hands Thursday.

Horton-Tucker buried 5 of 9 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points, while Shayok canned 4 of 7 from distance and finished with 18 points. Iowa State shot 52 percent from deep as a team, 51.7 percent overall.

Lindell Wigginton (16) and Tyrese Haliburton (13) also scored in double figures for the Cyclones. Haliburton made 3 of 4 3-point attempts.

Like their previous meetings, Baylor (19-13) still had the advantage on the boards (35-30), but ISU forced 14 turnovers while giving it away only eight times.

Mario Kegler led the Bears with 16 points.

Iowa State ended the first half on a 12-3 run to go up 38-29 and never trailed in the second period.