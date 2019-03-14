Iowa State Cyclones

Highlights: Iowa State handles Baylor in Big 12 men's basketball tournament

Horton-Tucker, Shyaok hot from 3-point range in 83-66 win

The Gazette
Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker shoots over Baylor’s Jared Butler (12) and Mark Vital during the first half of the quarterfinals of Thursday’s Big 12 tournament quarterfinal game at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. (Amy Kontras/USA TODAY Sports)
Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker shoots over Baylor’s Jared Butler (12) and Mark Vital during the first half of the quarterfinals of Thursday’s Big 12 tournament quarterfinal game at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. (Amy Kontras/USA TODAY Sports)

Iowa State ended the regular season with five losses in its last six games, but felt it was on the right track in Saturday’s home defeat to Texas Tech. Thursday’s Big 12 tournament game proved that was the case.

The fifth-seeded Cyclones walloped No. 4-seed Baylor 83-66 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament Thursday at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., avenging two regular-season losses in the process.

Iowa State (21-11) moves on to a 6 p.m. semifinal game Friday against the winner of No. 1-seed Kansas State and No. 8-seed TCU.

Updated pairings

Big 12 men's basketball tournament 2019: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV

Kansas State is the No. 1 seed in the 2019 Big 12 men's basketball tournament at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., after combining with Texas Tech to end Kansas' 14-year streak of regular-season conference titles.

Continue Reading

Freshman Talen Horton-Tucker and senior Marial Shayok had the hot hands Thursday.

Horton-Tucker buried 5 of 9 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points, while Shayok canned 4 of 7 from distance and finished with 18 points. Iowa State shot 52 percent from deep as a team, 51.7 percent overall.

Lindell Wigginton (16) and Tyrese Haliburton (13) also scored in double figures for the Cyclones. Haliburton made 3 of 4 3-point attempts.

Like their previous meetings, Baylor (19-13) still had the advantage on the boards (35-30), but ISU forced 14 turnovers while giving it away only eight times.

Mario Kegler led the Bears with 16 points.

Iowa State ended the first half on a 12-3 run to go up 38-29 and never trailed in the second period.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa State has to be physical against Baylor in Big 12 tournament quarterfinals

NCAA wrestling brackets: Iowa's Alex Marinelli earns top seed at 165

Big 12 men's basketball tournament 2019: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV

Monte Morris enjoying life in the NBA with Denver Nuggets

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids bike share program slated to start in May

Elkader expecting major flooding of Turkey River starting this evening

Bowling Street in Cedar Rapids closed due to flooding

Too much the public doesn't know about harassment cases

Facebook struggles into day two of global outage

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.