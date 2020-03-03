Iowa State men's basketball to honor 2 non-traditional seniors

AMES — Iowa State has two non-traditional seniors and they’re the program’s only seniors.

Michael Jacobson transferred to Iowa State after his sophomore season at Nebraska and Prentiss Nixon transferred to Iowa State after his junior season at Colorado State.

The duo will play their last game at Hilton Coliseum on Tuesday against West Virginia at 8 p.m. (ESPNU).

Even though they aren’t traditional four or five-year seniors, Iowa State Coach Steve Prohm believes the fanbase has accepted them just the same.

“That’s the great thing about this place,” Prohm said. “Once you come here, they wrap their arms around you and the fanbase really embraces you and they really appreciate all the effort that the guys put forth — whether that’s basketball-wise or in the community.

“That’s kind of a prerequisite to play here. You have to be a good player but you have to represent yourself the right way and you have to be awesome in the community and you have to give back.”

Prohm cited players like Abdel Nader and Deonte Burton as guys who weren’t traditional four-year guys but still had a lasting impact at Iowa State.

“Mike is going to leave here as a conference champion,” Prohm said. “Since 2005 only two programs have won multiple conference championships — us and Kansas. He was really, really impactful with that team last year. He’s represented this program well as an everyday guy.”

Jacobson’s production has waned this season — he’s averaging just 7.5 points compared to the 11.1 he averaged last season.

“Last year was unbelievable and this year hasn’t gone the way we wanted it too but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Jacobson said. “The fans and support has been unbelievable. It was awesome to come here and get in a better situation than where I was and have the success that we had.”

Nixon also hasn’t had the success he envisioned. After averaging 16.1 points as a junior at Colorado State, Nixon has averaged 8.7 points on just 34-percent shooting from the field as a Cyclone.

“Prentiss played for Larry (Eustachy) at Colorado State and had a lot of connections to Iowa State before getting here,” Prohm said. “He had a really good sit-out year last year for us. He got really close with Marial (Shayok), Tyrese (Haliburton) and Mike. He really impacted last year’s team with the way he competed in practice.

“He brings a great deal of toughness and an edge to our team. He’s handled himself well through all the ups and downs that this season has had for us, so I’m very appreciative of that.”

While Nixon would’ve obviously preferred more personal success, he hopes he’s setting Iowa State up for the future.

“I hope I pushed the young guys hard enough in practice to where they come out next year and blow the doors off,” Nixon said. “That’s my hope. Everything happens for a reason and maybe me and Mike were here to help the young guys and teach them to where they’re going to have long, successful careers here.

“If I had to sacrifice some wins at the end of my career for those guys to go win Big 12 championships and go to the NCAA Tournament, then I’ll be the happiest person in the world.”

Both Jacobson and Nixon have already graduated and are pursuing a second degree.

