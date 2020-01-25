Iowa State backup QB Re-al Mitchell will transfer

AMES — Iowa State backup quarterback Re-al Mitchell announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Saturday on social media.

Excited to see where the Lord leads me.

“Yet not I, but through Christ in me.”

God Bless. pic.twitter.com/kCguW7PYdB — Re-al Mitchell (@6god_mitchell) January 25, 2020

Mitchell, a redshirt freshman wrote: “To Cyclone Nation, thank you for a loving collegiate experience! I’m sorry I was not able to have the opportunities to make you all proud. ... Looking for the opportunity to impact a program and community in all positive ways.”

Mitchell played in five games this season, going 2-of-4 passing for 14 yards and a TD. He also ran 11 times for 100 yards and a TD.

Brock Purdy started all 13 games as a sophomore for ISU.

Sophomore Blake Clark, redshirt freshman Devin Larsen and freshmen Aidan Bouman and Hunter Dekkers presumably will be in the mix for the backup job.