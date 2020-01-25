Iowa State backup QB Re-al Mitchell will transfer

AMES — Iowa State backup quarterback Re-al Mitchell announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Saturday on social media.
Mitchell, a redshirt freshman wrote: “To Cyclone Nation, thank you for a loving collegiate experience! I’m sorry I was not able to have the opportunities to make you all proud. ... Looking for the opportunity to impact a program and community in all positive ways.”
Mitchell played in five games this season, going 2-of-4 passing for 14 yards and a TD. He also ran 11 times for 100 yards and a TD.
Brock Purdy started all 13 games as a sophomore for ISU.
Sophomore Blake Clark, redshirt freshman Devin Larsen and freshmen Aidan Bouman and Hunter Dekkers presumably will be in the mix for the backup job.