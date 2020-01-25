Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State backup QB Re-al Mitchell will transfer

With Brock Purdy holding down starting job, Mitchell looks for playing time elsewhere

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Re-al Mitchell (6) pumps up the crowd before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cy
Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Re-al Mitchell (6) pumps up the crowd before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

AMES — Iowa State backup quarterback Re-al Mitchell announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Saturday on social media.

Mitchell, a redshirt freshman wrote: “To Cyclone Nation, thank you for a loving collegiate experience! I’m sorry I was not able to have the opportunities to make you all proud. ... Looking for the opportunity to impact a program and community in all positive ways.”

Mitchell played in five games this season, going 2-of-4 passing for 14 yards and a TD. He also ran 11 times for 100 yards and a TD.

Brock Purdy started all 13 games as a sophomore for ISU.

Sophomore Blake Clark, redshirt freshman Devin Larsen and freshmen Aidan Bouman and Hunter Dekkers presumably will be in the mix for the backup job.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw breaks out of shooting slump in Iowa State's win over Kansas

Toughness is key for Iowa State, UNI wrestling against Oklahoma State

The formula Iowa State men's basketball needs to succeed at Auburn and the rest of this season

Ashley Joens has another 20-point, 10-rebound game in Iowa State's win over Kansas State

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Is Cedar Rapids flag tattoo-worthy? That could be true test in picking new design

Man shot to death outside Cedar Rapids apartments

Ernst: New trade deals are big wins for Iowa exporters

Two injured by gunfire in northeast Cedar Rapids

New University of Iowa Brain Sciences Building a long time coming

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.