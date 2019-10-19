Iowa State at Texas Tech preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

Iowa State (4-2, 2-1) returns to the road Saturday to face Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2) in Big 12 football at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

Here are our predictions, plus details on how to watch and listen to the game.

Did you know ... ISU ranks 15th nationally at 311.2 passing yards per game?

Predictions

Line: Iowa State -7

Marc Morehouse — Yosemite Sam is a Tech grad, I’m pretty sure. Iowa State 28, Texas Tech 23

Mike Hlas — The Cyclones have Brock Purdy and Breece Hall in their Brackfield this Brocktober. No Bravos for me for that Brainless wordplay. Iowa State 45, Texas Tech 42

Jeff Johnson — Did you know John Denver dropped out of Texas Tech in the early 1960s? I’m here to entertain AND inform you people. Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 28

Beth Malicki — The Cyclones will trounce the Red Raiders, home of the charming sounding booster called the Saddle Tramps. This all-male group carries around a bell called “Bangin Bertha.” Everything’s fine. Iowa State 38, Texas Tech 27

Ben Visser — If Breece Hall has another good game will October be called Brocktober or Hall-oween? Either way Iowa State improves to 10-0 in October since 2017. Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 28

Todd Brommelkamp — “It’s Hard to be Humble” if you’re favored by a touchdown on the road in Mac Davis’ hometown and you’ve got Brock Purdy under center. Iowa State 38, Texas Tech 30

Pregame links

» Iowa State at Texas Tech: The Big Analysis

» Breece Hall has the ability. Does he have the consistency Iowa State football needs?

» Iowa State football: 5 Things to know about Texas Tech

Watch, listen live

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn