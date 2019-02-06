Iowa State adds to stellar football recruiting class

AMES — Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell announced Wednesday one addition to his recruiting class, and it’s a good one.

Defensive back Isheem Young of Philadelphia is a four-star recruit, a top-400 player and the No. 30 safety nationally by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

“We are excited to welcome Isheem into our football program,” Campbell said in a release from ISU. “He is a highly motivated young man who has expressed tremendous gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the Iowa State football program.”

Young is a former Penn State commit who pleaded guilty to a 2017 robbery of a Philadelphia Wawa. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Young was carrying a gun and took $13,600 from the convenience store.

Including Young, there are four players in this year’s class listed as four-star recruits by 247Sports — running back Jirehl Brock (Quincy, Ill.), running back Breece Hall (Wichita, Kan.) and defensive end Blake Peterson (Beresford, S.D.).

ISU’s 2019 recruiting class is ranked 38th nationally with a composite rating of .857 by 247Sports, the highest total in school history. Rivals has this year’s Cyclone class at No. 46 in the nation.

“When you look at this class, it’s a class that really fits the mold of the culture of our program,” Campbell said in the release. “We got great leadership, young men with great character and families, and I think guys that really have been committed to us for an extended period of time.

“What I really appreciate about this group is that even before the season began they saw the vision of where this program was going and where it has the ability to go. All of these guys have big-time impact ability. We were able to touch on every position group. As you see us continue to build the program, it’s touching all those areas where you continue to allow great competition as well as building great depth within your program. This group certainly does that for us.”