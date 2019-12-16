PINNING COMBINATION

Pinning Combination: Thoughts on Iowa State vs. Chattanooga, UNI Open and more

07:00PM | Mon, December 16, 2019

Pinning Combination: Thoughts on Iowa State vs. Chattanooga, UNI Open and more
Wrestlers enter the arena at a wrestling dual between the Iowa Hawkeys and Iowa State Cyclones at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Iowa won the team dual. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Wrestlers enter the arena at a wrestling dual between the Iowa Hawkeys and Iowa State Cyclones at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Iowa won the team dual. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

This week’s college episode of the Pinning Combination Iowa wrestling podcast takes a look at Iowa State’s win over Chattanooga and Saturday’s UNI Open.

Plus, an overview of recent small-college results, including Wartburg’s dual win over Cornell.

Join The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs each week to talk all things wrestling in Iowa.

