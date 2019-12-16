Pinning Combination: Thoughts on Iowa State vs. Chattanooga, UNI Open and more

This week’s college episode of the Pinning Combination Iowa wrestling podcast takes a look at Iowa State’s win over Chattanooga and Saturday’s UNI Open.

Plus, an overview of recent small-college results, including Wartburg’s dual win over Cornell.

Join The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs each week to talk all things wrestling in Iowa.

Subscribe on YouTube and Facebook.