Iowa State vs. Texas preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

The Iowa State Cyclones (5-4, 3-3) welcome the 19th-ranked Texas Longhorns (6-3, 4-2) to a chilly Jack Trice Stadium in Ames for a Big 12 football game Saturday.

Here are our predictions, plus details on how to watch and listen.

Did you know ... Texas is the only team in the Big 12 ISU Coach Matt Campbell has not beat?

Predictions

Line: Iowa State -6.5

Marc Morehouse — Iowa State should make this the Telephone Trophy game (you know, the old traveling trophy with Mizzou that’s just sitting there). Why not? Hello? Iowa State 27, Texas 24

Mike Hlas — Texas’ primary color is burnt orange. You get that by mixing pale cadmium yellow, lemon yellow, cadmium red and a touch of burnt sienna. I learned that from “Breaking Bad.” Iowa State 28, Texas 21

Jeff Johnson — Does Texas bring Bevo to road games? If so, I hope he takes the proper exit out of the stadium. That could cause a problem. Iowa State 23, Texas 16

Beth Malicki — With the freezing forecast in Ames you might want to have indoor options before the game. Check out the giant Grant Wood murals hanging in the ISU library or make an ornament in 10 minutes at Ciccotti Art Glass. Iowa State 34, Texas 30

Ben Visser — The average high temperature in Austin in November is about 70 degrees. It’ll be half that in Ames. Iowa State 34, Texas 28

Todd Brommelkamp — Don’t worry Texas fans, it’s completely normal when your Longhorns shrink in the cold. Iowa State 35, Texas 30

Pregame links

Watch, listen live

Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

