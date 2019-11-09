Iowa State at Oklahoma preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

Iowa State (5-3, 3-2) and No. 9 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1) meet in a prime time Big 12 football game Saturday night in Norman, Okla.

Here are our predictions, plus details on how to watch and listen to the game.

Did you know ... ISU’s Charlie Kolar ranks fourth in the country among tight ends with 60.8 receiving yards per game?

Predictions

Line: Oklahoma -14.5

Marc Morehouse — Let’s just not plant a flag. That kind of aggression ... slowly building laughter ... has no place ... flat out laughing now ... in football. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Oklahoma 24, Iowa State 17

Mike Hlas — Jalen Hurts, and I don’t feel so great myself. Oklahoma 35, Iowa State 24

Jeff Johnson — After that recent Sooner Schooner accident, I just figured Oklahoma would do the right thing and cancel the rest of the football season. But I guess not. Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 23

Beth Malicki — My apologies to the Cosgrove clan for not supporting Iowa State here. You know how much I just want to be part of your family. Oklahoma 35, Iowa State 28

Ben Visser — This one is going to (Jalen) Hurt(s) for Iowa State. Oklahoma 43, Iowa State 27

Todd Brommelkamp — OK, boomer. Oklahoma 48, Iowa State 35

Watch, listen live

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: Fox

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @douglasmilesCRG