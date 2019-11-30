Iowa State at Kansas State preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

The 23rd-ranked Iowa State Cyclones (7-4, 5-3) and the Kansas State Wildcats (7-4, 4-4) meet in a Big 12 football game Saturday in Manhattan, Kan., to wrap up the regular season.

Here are our predictions, plus details on how to watch and listen to the game.

Predictions

Marc Morehouse — In my first year at The Gazette, I drove to Manhattan to cover the Cyclones. I listened to Kurt Vonnegut’s “Timequake” on cassettes I rented at Hy-Vee. It was 1998, not 1898. Iowa State 24, Kansas State 21

Mike Hlas — One of the first college football games I covered was at Kansas State. I hitched a ride with a crop duster, and just as he was flying us over Leavenworth (turn to page 18C). Iowa State 49, Kansas State 31

Jeff Johnson — Came across a website that had a story entitled “7 Things To Do In Manhattan.” They meant Manhattan, Kan. Who knew there were that many? Iowa State 49, Kansas State 42

Beth Malicki — I like to work on the day after Thanksgiving because the bosses are gone so I come in late and take a long lunch break and don’t get in trouble so long as I don’t write about it in the newspaper. Iowa State 31, Kansas State 21

Ben Visser — The Cyclones are undefeated against new Big 12 coaches this season. Iowa State 34, Kansas State 24

Todd Brommelkamp — Chris Kleiman and Matt Campbell are going places. This week that place is Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Iowa State 29, Kansas State 24

Pregame links

Watch, listen live

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn