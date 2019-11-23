Iowa State vs. Kansas preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

The 22nd-ranked Iowa State Cyclones host the Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 football matchup on senior day Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

Here are our predictions, plus details on how to watch and listen to the game.

Did you know ... ISU is outscoring its opponents, 119-57, in the fourth quarter?

Predictions

Marc Morehouse — A classic Campbell four-score coast into a velour beanbag chair. (It’s still Kansas.) Iowa State 35, Kansas 7

Mike Hlas — Iowa State and Iowa are nationally ranked in late November, and yet this season feels forgettable. Or maybe I’m just addle-minded. By the way, where am I? Iowa State 42, Kansas 21

Jeff Johnson — Will Iowa State fans rush the field after this win? Iowa State 42, Kansas 14

Beth Malicki — It’s the time of year when I weep into my keyboard as I fight with Shutterfly to make the perfect homemade photo book to wow the same relatives whose homes I’m not visiting. Iowa State 42, Kansas 20

Ben Visser — Les Miles is trying to get Kansas headed in the right direction. Iowa State will make sure the Jayhawks get off course. Iowa State 38, Kansas 17

Todd Brommelkamp — Has anyone ever stopped and wondered what would have happened to Les Miles if the United States embraced the metric system? Iowa State 34, Kansas 23

Pregame links

Watch, listen live

Time: 11 a.m.

TV: FSN [Listings]

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

