Report: Fred Hoiberg hired as next Nebraska men's basketball coach

Former Chicago Bulls, Iowa State head coach takes over for Tim Miles

Former Chicago Bulls and Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg is reportedly the next Nebraska men's basketball head coach. (Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports)
Nebraska has hired former Chicago Bulls and Iowa State head coach Fred Hoiberg as its men’s basketball coach, according to multiple reports Saturday.

Hoiberg, who was born in Lincoln, Neb., reportedly first was approached about the position in February, when Tim Miles was still coaching the team. The two sides have had talks about the position throughout the week.

Hoiberg, 46, is expected to be introduced at a press conference early next week.

Miles, 52, was fired Tuesday, two days after the Cornhuskers (19-17) ended their season with an 88-72 loss at TCU in the second round of the NIT. In seven seasons at the Lincoln school, Miles compiled a 116-114 record, and his Huskers only reached the NCAA Tournament in 2014.

Another Hoiberg-Nebraska connection is the fact that his grandfather, Jerry Bush, was Nebraska’s coach from 1954-63.

During his coaching stint at Iowa State from 2010-15, Hoiberg’s teams made four NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2014, and posted an overall 115-56 record.

He became the head coach of the Bulls on June 2, 2015, and was fired on Dec. 3, 2018. His overall record with the Bulls was 115-155 (.426), including a 5-19 (.208) start this season.

Hoiberg guided the Bulls to one postseason appearance, losing to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2017 Eastern Conference playoffs.

