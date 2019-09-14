Watch the ESPN College GameDay feature on the history of the Cy-Hawk trophy

Iowa State Cyclones

As ESPN College GameDay made its first stop in Ames for the Iowa-Iowa State game, the network said the rivalry game “could be college football’s best-kept secret.”

“God bless the Cyclones and the Hawkeyes,” said former Iowa State head coach Dan McCarney, a former Iowa assistant and player. “You’ll be remembered forever, what you did in those games. You will always be remembered if you were part of a team that won that Cy-Hawk trophy.”

About that trophy ...

As Iowa and Iowa State fans know, there have been many different versions over the years. ESPN reporter Gene Wojciechowski explored that history in a College GameDay feature that you can watch here.

