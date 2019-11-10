Iowa State Cyclones

Drake thwarts Iowa State women's basketball's comeback bid

Cyclones rally from 17 down but fall, 86-81

Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly. (The Gazette)
Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly. (The Gazette)
By Ben Visser, correspondent

DES MOINES — Iowa State’s spirited comeback against Drake fell short on Sunday thanks to clutch baskets from the Bulldogs.

The Cyclones trailed by as many as 17 points and came storming back, led by the duo of Ashley Joens and Kristin Scott, before falling 86-81 at the Knapp Center.

“You get to a point in the game and you have to make a decision,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “We were down 17 points and getting run out of the building. We were feeling a little sorry for ourselves. We picked up the pace offensively and made some shots.”

Joens had a slow start to the game, shooting 1 of 7 from the field. She finished with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Even though Joens’ scoring wasn’t consistent early in the game, she still impacted the game in other areas. She added nine rebounds, five assists and a block to her scoring total.

“I was getting my teammates the ball so they could knock down shots so we could stay in the game,” Joens said of her play early in the game. “Then I tried to do my part to get stops on the defensive end to try and stay in it that way until my offense got going.”

Fennelly said the reason Joens found her offense was she started getting more aggressive. She was driving to the hoop and putting pressure on the Drake interior.

Scott, who was on a 15-minute restriction against Southern last week due to a back injury, played 21 minutes on Sunday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The junior made the most of the minutes, pouring in 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor and 4-of-5 from 3-point range. She also had four rebounds and a block.

Scott, Iowa State’s center, made two 3-pointers in the final minute to keep Iowa State within reach of Drake.

“When I play, I try to make my back unnoticeable,” Scott said. “Coach said a few words to me at the end there and I knew we needed some points, so that boosted my confidence and I knew what the team needed at that time.”

Fennelly said the goal was to get Scott 20 minutes in this game to ease her back into the swing of things.

“Twenty-two points in 21 minutes — she changes our team,” Fennelly said. “It’s good to know that she’s coming back — no pun intended. She changes our team and creates spacing that’s really hard for other teams to guard. When we don’t have her in there, there’s a lot more congestion. She’ll be fine and we don’t play for nine days, so we’ll get her some rest.

“I kept asking her what she wanted to do, and she always said, ‘I’m fine. I can go.’”

Sara Rhine led the Bulldogs with 23 points, hitting 10 of 13 shots.

l Comments: benv43@gmail.com

By Ben Visser, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa State football experiencing razor-thin margin between victory and defeat

No. 9 Oklahoma 42, Iowa State 41: Failed 2-point conversion thwarts frantic comeback

Iowa State at Oklahoma preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

Iowa State men's basketball gets early road test at Oregon State

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Navy vets, twin sisters from Cedar Rapids experience 'awesome' honor

Is this heaven? Maybe, once MLB finishes Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation warns residents of phone scam

19-year-old Iowa man gets 100-year sentence for 8-month-old's death

Encouraging results for Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders within new Iowa poll

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.