Deon Broomfield returns to Iowa State as safeties coach

AMES — Deon Broomfield is coming home.

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell announced Broomfield’s return to Ames on Friday.

A former standout for the Cyclones in the defensive secondary from 2010-13, Broomfield has been added to the Cyclones’ staff as safeties coach.

“Deon is a person we have paid close attention to as he has moved up the coaching ranks,” Campbell said in a news release. “He is an energetic coach who will fit perfectly among our staff. He has a proven record of developing talent in the secondary and we are excited to have him return to his alma mater.”

Broomfield spent the 2020 season as a defensive assistant with the Houston Texans. From 2017-19, he coached cornerbacks at Indiana State and held the same position at Western Illinois in 2016. He spent the 2015 season as safeties coach at Carthage College (Wis.).

Broomfield was a standout defensive back for the Cyclones from 2010 to ’13, tallying 133 tackles, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 16 pass breakups and three interceptions.