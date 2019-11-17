David Carr shines in Iowa State wrestling debut

AMES — Iowa State wrestler David Carr made it to the chairs.

The redshirt freshman phenom put on a show in his first collegiate dual meet. Carr (157) recorded five takedowns and turned Bucknell’s Jaden Fisher twice while racking up 4:58 of riding time.

Carr won 18-3, recording a technical fall.

“The guy can really wrestle,” Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser said. “I don’t care who you are, when you step out there for the first time wearing an Iowa State singlet there are nerves and it’s different. He pushed. He pushed, and he pushed, and he pushed and he got the technical fall. He wrestled the whole time and he walked off the mat exhausted and that’s exactly what you’re supposed to do.

“You’re supposed to go out there and give it your all and when you walk off the mat, hopefully you make it to the chairs and you don’t collapse. He made it to the chair.”

Iowa State handled Bucknell 24-15 Sunday at Hilton Coliseum, led by the electrifying performance of Carr.

“It was pretty awesome to have a chance to wrestle in Hilton,” Carr said. “A lot of great wrestlers have wrestled in Hilton and strapped up the Iowa State singlet. It was an honor to go out there and wrestle.”

Everyone knew Carr could wrestle on his feet and wrestle freestyle — he was a junior world gold medalist, after all.

But Carr proved he can be just as dominant in folkstyle as well.

“Going to work on top was important,” Carr said. “I can wrestle on my feet and I can wrestle on top. I wanted to show that freestyle is a different sport and I can also wrestle folkstyle and wrestle on top and bottom.”

Just before Carr’s match, Jarrett Degen (149) recorded Iowa State’s first bonus-point win of the afternoon, winning 15-5 with six takedowns.

“He wins with his gas tank and he’s just relentless,” Dresser said. “He was relentless out there. Guys can stay with him for two or three minutes but as time goes on, he’s pretty darn good. He’s obviously always going to be unconventional. But when you wrestle that hard, conventional works and unconventional works. He figures out a way to get it done.”

At 174, Marcus Coleman picked up a second-period pin against Frankie Guida.

It wasn’t all sunshine and daisies for Iowa State, though.

The Cyclones lost matches by decision at 133, 165 and 197.

At heavyweight, Iowa State’s Gannon Gremmel was called for two unsportsmanlike conduct calls and was disqualified.

He pushed Bucknell’s Nathan Feyrer, who was undersized as a heavyweight, straight out of bounds and the referee called Gremmel for stalling. Gremmel didn’t like the call and held up his other fist, indicating Feyrer is the one that should’ve been called for stalling and that’s when he got hit with his first unsportsmanlike.

After that, Gremmel immediately got an easy takedown and as he was riding, Feyrer got to his feet near the edge and Gremmel tried to return him to the mat. Instead, Feyrer landed off the mat on the basketball court and Gremmel got hit with his second unsportsmanlike call.

“I didn’t even realize the first one was called since it was on the other side of the mat — not that we would’ve changed anything,” Dresser said. “Do I think it needed to be called? I’d have to see it again. I just don’t believe that when you strap it up and everybody shows up to watch a match you put a quick end to it. That’s like going to an MMA match and the ref calling it because the guy got knocked down.”

