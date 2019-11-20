Brock Purdy is breaking record after record at Iowa State

AMES — Brock Purdy is doing things that have never been done at Iowa State.

The sophomore quarterback is breaking school records weekly and is already primed to break career records, and he’s only been Iowa State’s primary quarterback for 19 games.

Purdy set a school record for passing touchdowns in a season in Iowa State’s 23-21 win over Texas on Saturday. Purdy threw two touchdowns to move his total to 22 this season — the old record was 20 by Todd Bandhauer in 1997.

Saturday was also Purdy’s 10th consecutive game with a passing touchdown, which ties him with Bandhauer and David Archer for the school record.

Purdy passed for 354 yards, which was his fifth 300-yard game of the season, and the eighth of his career — both of which are school records.

The Cyclones have two games left this season — including Kansas next week.

Purdy already owns the highest completion percentage in a season, competing 66 percent of his passes last season as a freshman. Through 10 games this season, Purdy is completing 67 percent of his passes.

Purdy will, barring injury, break multiple records this week against Kansas.

He’s second in total passing yards with 3,203 behind Seneca Wallace’s 3,245 passing yards in the 2002 season.

Purdy is also second to Wallace in total yards. Wallace had 3,682 in 2002 and Purdy is at 3,462.

Purdy has 251 completions this season, which is second behind Sam Richardson’s 254 in 2014.

Two weeks ago against Oklahoma, Purdy tied his own record, recording six touchdowns in a game.

Purdy isn’t just putting up empty stats. He led the Cyclones back from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Sooners, only to lose on a missed 2-point conversion. And on Saturday, he led Iowa State on a game-winning drive that allowed kicker Connor Assalley to put the Longhorns away.

“Last week, after the Oklahoma game, we had momentum,” Purdy said. “Even though it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, we still found that momentum and then finishing this game the way we did is huge for the rest of the season. These last couple of games are going to be key for us. At the same time, we’re keeping it simple, it’s the next game and we have a lot of momentum going forward.”

For his career, Purdy is already fourth in Iowa State history with 5,453 passing yards. The record is 9,499 yards set by Bret Meyer in 2007.

Purdy is first in the Big 12 and third in the nation in passing yards, fourth in the nation in total yards, fourth in completions per game, 15th in points responsible for and 18th in completion percentage.

His production has led to other Cyclones breaking records of their own.

Tight end Charlie Kolar is rated as the second best tight end in the nation according to Pro Football Focus.

He has 549 yards receiving this season, which is a school record.

Kolar’s seven touchdowns are one shy of tying Iowa State’s school record held by E.J. Bibbs.

Purdy found Kolar wide open in the back of the end zone on Saturday for his seventh touchdown.

“Charlie just finds a way to get open and it’s awesome,” Purdy said. “Seeing he was that open, I just knew I had to keep it simple and play catch.”

Iowa State has been on the wrong end of close games four times this season, so Purdy’s production and ability have been relatively under appreciated.

He and his Iowa State team have two games left to put a lasting mark on the school, Big 12 and this season.

