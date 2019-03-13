Big 12 men's basketball tournament 2019: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV

Kansas State is the No. 1 seed in the 2019 Big 12 men’s basketball tournament at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., after combining with Texas Tech to end Kansas’ 14-year streak of regular-season conference titles.

Iowa State is the No. 5 seed after losing five of its last six games.

This post will be updated with the latest scores, coverage, pairings and TV listings.

Big 12 basketball tournament

First round – Wednesday, March 13

6 p.m. (ESPNU) – No. 8 TCU (19-12) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State (12-19)

8 p.m. (ESPNU) – No. 7 Oklahoma (19-12) vs. No. 10 West Virginia (12-19)

Quarterfinals – Thursday, March 14

11:30 a.m. (ESPN2) – No. 4 Baylor (19-12) vs. No. 5 Iowa State (20-11)

1:30 p.m. (ESPN2) – No. 1 Kansas State (24-7) vs. TCU/Oklahoma State

6 p.m. (ESPN2) – No. 2 Texas Tech (26-5) vs. Oklahoma/West Virginia

8 p.m. (ESPN2) – No. 3 Kansas (23-8) vs. No. 6 Texas (16-15)

Semifinals – Friday, March 15

6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Championship – Saturday, March 16

5 p.m. (ESPN)