Iowa State Cyclones

Big 12 men's basketball tournament 2019: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV

Big 12 Player of the Year Jarrett Culver leads No. 2 seed Texas Tech into the Big 12 tournament this week. (Michael C. Johnson/USA TODAY Sports)
Big 12 Player of the Year Jarrett Culver leads No. 2 seed Texas Tech into the Big 12 tournament this week. (Michael C. Johnson/USA TODAY Sports)
The Gazette

Kansas State is the No. 1 seed in the 2019 Big 12 men’s basketball tournament at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., after combining with Texas Tech to end Kansas’ 14-year streak of regular-season conference titles.

Iowa State is the No. 5 seed after losing five of its last six games.

This post will be updated with the latest scores, coverage, pairings and TV listings.

Iowa State basketball news

» Hlas: Iowa State limps to the postseason, but with hope

» Iowa State back on right track in loss to Texas Tech

Big 12 basketball tournament

First round – Wednesday, March 13

6 p.m. (ESPNU) – No. 8 TCU (19-12) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State (12-19)

8 p.m. (ESPNU) – No. 7 Oklahoma (19-12) vs. No. 10 West Virginia (12-19)

Quarterfinals – Thursday, March 14

11:30 a.m. (ESPN2) – No. 4 Baylor (19-12) vs. No. 5 Iowa State (20-11)

1:30 p.m. (ESPN2) – No. 1 Kansas State (24-7) vs. TCU/Oklahoma State

6 p.m. (ESPN2) – No. 2 Texas Tech (26-5) vs. Oklahoma/West Virginia

8 p.m. (ESPN2) – No. 3 Kansas (23-8) vs. No. 6 Texas (16-15)

Semifinals – Friday, March 15

6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Championship – Saturday, March 16

5 p.m. (ESPN)

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Monte Morris enjoying life in the NBA with Denver Nuggets

Iowa State's upset bid comes up short in Big 12 women's basketball championship

Iowa State vs. Baylor in Big 12 women's basketball championship: Final score, stats, highlights

Wrestling Weekend That Was: Iowa, Iowa State, UNI open postseason

Iowa State earns shot at No. 1 Baylor in Big 12 women's basketball championship

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Search warrant shows how relative's DNA led police to Manchester man in Michelle Martinko's death

Flood warning: Cedar River expected to crest at 15.5 feet early next week

Former GO Cedar Rapids president lands job

Iowa unemployment insurance payments delayed by one day this week

RaQuishia Harrington wins North Liberty special election

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.