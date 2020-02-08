Ashley Joens returns from mid-game injury to help Iowa State women's basketball beat Oklahoma

AMES — Iowa State star women’s basketball player Ashley Joens went down with an injury while chasing a loose ball with 8:35 left in the third quarter Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.

She dislocated her shoulder.

Coach Bill Fennelly thought she was done for the game, if not longer. But Joens had her shoulder popped back into place and re-entered the game.

She scored the final four points for Iowa State and finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds as the Cyclones beat Oklahoma 63-59.

“When you see tears in Ashley Joens’ eyes, then you know it has to hurt,” Fennelly said. “That kid is as tough as they come. And the look on our players’ faces was not a good look. They saw it. That’s when you know it’s bad when your players react like that. And you could see her shoulder was popped out.”

Joens immediately went to the locker room where trainers popped her shoulder back into place.

She was familiar with the feeling, as her shoulder was dislocated two years ago during a club basketball game, but back then, it popped back into place by itself.

“It’s just a weird feeling even after they popped it back in,” Joens said. “It feels weird but once I started playing again it felt fine.”

Fennelly said this performance from Joens will be remembered for a long time.

“She’s a tough, tough kid,” Fennelly said. “This is a game that will define her legacy down the road coming back from that kind of injury.

“It’s poetic justice that she makes the two free throws to put the game out of reach.”

Fennelly wasn’t even sure if he should play her even when she came back from the locker room and said she was ready.

“During one of the timeouts I spent the whole timeout saying, ‘Don’t you lie to me. I want to know how you feel. Yeah I want to win this game but your health is more important,’” Fennelly said. “And she kept telling me, ‘Coach, I’m fine.’”

“The horn went off when the timeout was over and she just stood up and walked onto the court,” Fennelly said with a chuckle. Joens was ready to play.

And she was done with her coach’s incessant questions.

“He kept asking me because he wanted to know for sure,” Joens said.

The Cyclones (14-8, 6-5) led 38-27 at halftime and 48-43 after three. Kristin Scott led ISU with 18 points, while Taylor Robertson had 15 for the Sooners (12-11, 5-6)

