Ashley Joens records historic double-double for Iowa State women's basketball

AMES — Ashley Joens made Iowa State history Tuesday morning.

A sophomore from Iowa City, Joens put up the first 30-point, 20-rebound performance in Cyclone history as lead Iowa State whipped Texas Southern, 79-59, in a women’s basketball game at Hilton Coliseum.

Joens’ 20 rebounds tied for the third-most in a single game in program history, and her 16 made free throws tied the single-game program record, set by Angie Welle (vs. Nebraska in 2002).

The Cyclones got off to a slow start offensively on Tuesday morning, plagued by a 1-for-9 start from the field that had them playing from behind for much of the first stanza.

Joens then went to work to flip the script, hitting consecutive 3-pointers to open the second quarter. Iowa State surged with Joens, who tallied 11 points in the period after being held scoreless in the first, and also had 10 boards to secure her third career double-double before halftime.

Iowa State continued to pull away after the intermission, led by Joens’ outburst. With the Tigers unable to contain her off the dribble, Joens earned trip after trip to the free-throw line in the second half, and made the most of it. She connected on 15 of 16 free throws after intermission.

The Cyclones head north to Fargo, N.D., to take on North Dakota State on Friday at 7 p.m.