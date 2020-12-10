Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State set to open wrestling competition Jan. 3 against Wartburg

Cyclones will host duals on four dates, Cy-Hawk Series not on schedule this season

Fans celebrate as ISU's David Carr defeats Iowa's Kaleb Young at a wrestling dual between the Iowa Hawkeys and Iowa Stat
Fans celebrate as ISU’s David Carr defeats Iowa’s Kaleb Young at a wrestling dual between the Iowa Hawkeys and Iowa State Cyclones at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

AMES — Iowa State released its schedule for the 2020-21 college wrestling season.

But, it came with one notable exception to this shortened season.

The Cyclones will not face University of Iowa in a dual, interrupting the Cy-Hawk Series for the first time since the 1971-72 season. The Dan Gable Traveling will remain with the Hawkeyes, who have won the last 16 meetings between the in-state rivals.

According to Iowa State’s Sports Information Department, the Big Ten Conference will wrestle a conference-only schedule. The Big Ten has not announced its plans for wrestling schedules yet.

Iowa State will host four dates and wrestle two separate dates in Cedar Falls, according to the news release Monday from the Sports Information Department. The competitive season will begin with Wartburg at Hilton Coliseum on Jan. 3. The Cyclones follow that with a double-dual against Loras and NCAA Division II power University of Nebraska-Kearney on Jan. 10.

The Cyclones will wrestle Oklahoma in a neutral-site dual in Cedar Falls on Jan. 24. The Cyclones return to Cedar Falls on Feb. 13 to take on Northern Colorado and host University of Northern Iowa.

Other non-conference duals include Missouri and Arizona State on Jan. 17 and Lindenwood and Iowa Central on Jan. 30.

“It’s nice to get a schedule out, given everything that’s been thrown at us,” Iowa State Coach Kevin Dresser said in the news release. “Like with other sports, this season will look different, however we are excited to get back on the mat in January. Fans can expect to see some great dual meets this season, preceded or followed by some additional matches.

“We’re excited about the teams that we have coming into Hilton Coliseum this year, and our fans should be too. We’re hoping that as many that are able can make it out to Hilton Coliseum this year.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa State season ticket holders for wrestling will receive correspondence directly from the ticket office on ticket options and availability.

Iowa State was 10-5 last season, finishing 7-1 in Big 12 duals. The Cyclones finished second to Oklahoma State at the conference tournament. Iowa State is ranked as high as fifth by Wrestling Insider Newsmagazine and is 14th by trackwrestling.com.

IOWA STATE WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Jan. 3 (Ames, Iowa)

vs. Wartburg — 1 p.m.

Jan. 10 (Ames, Iowa)

vs. Nebraska-Kearney — 1 p.m.

vs. Loras — 3 p.m.

Jan. 17 (Ames, Iowa)

vs. Missouri — 2 p.m.

vs. Arizona State — 4 p.m.

Jan. 24 (Cedar Falls, Iowa)

vs. Oklahoma — Noon

Jan. 30 (Ames, Iowa)

vs. Lindenwood — 1 p.m.

vs. Iowa Central — 3 p.m.

vs. Oklahoma State — 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 (Fargo, N.D.)

at NDSU — 10 a.m.

vs. SDSU — Noon

Feb. 13 (Cedar Falls, Iowa)

vs. Northern Colorado — 3 p.m.

at UNI — 7 p.m.

Feb. 19 (Morgantown, W. Va.)

at West Virginia — 7:30 p.m.

TBD (Tulsa, Okla.)

at Big 12 Championship

March 18-20 (St. Louis, Mo.)

at NCAA Championships

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

 

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Stars Ashley Joens and Caitlin Clark shine brightly in Cy-Hawk women's basketball classic

Iowa women's basketball rallies from down 17 in the 4th to stun Iowa State

Photos: Iowa State at Iowa women's basketball

Wrestling legend Dan Gable explains why he and his family didn't wear masks at White House ceremony

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

President-elect Joe Biden picks Tom Vilsack as ag secretary

University of Iowa hospitals may give first COVID-19 vaccines next week

To get kids back in Iowa schools, Gov. Reynolds indicates she will push for law requiring it

In House floor speech, Iowa U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer bids farewell

Chew on This: Foxhole 'Charlie' Bar & Grill reopens after derecho

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.