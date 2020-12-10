AMES — Iowa State released its schedule for the 2020-21 college wrestling season.

But, it came with one notable exception to this shortened season.

The Cyclones will not face University of Iowa in a dual, interrupting the Cy-Hawk Series for the first time since the 1971-72 season. The Dan Gable Traveling will remain with the Hawkeyes, who have won the last 16 meetings between the in-state rivals.

According to Iowa State’s Sports Information Department, the Big Ten Conference will wrestle a conference-only schedule. The Big Ten has not announced its plans for wrestling schedules yet.

Iowa State will host four dates and wrestle two separate dates in Cedar Falls, according to the news release Monday from the Sports Information Department. The competitive season will begin with Wartburg at Hilton Coliseum on Jan. 3. The Cyclones follow that with a double-dual against Loras and NCAA Division II power University of Nebraska-Kearney on Jan. 10.

The Cyclones will wrestle Oklahoma in a neutral-site dual in Cedar Falls on Jan. 24. The Cyclones return to Cedar Falls on Feb. 13 to take on Northern Colorado and host University of Northern Iowa.

Other non-conference duals include Missouri and Arizona State on Jan. 17 and Lindenwood and Iowa Central on Jan. 30.

“It’s nice to get a schedule out, given everything that’s been thrown at us,” Iowa State Coach Kevin Dresser said in the news release. “Like with other sports, this season will look different, however we are excited to get back on the mat in January. Fans can expect to see some great dual meets this season, preceded or followed by some additional matches.

“We’re excited about the teams that we have coming into Hilton Coliseum this year, and our fans should be too. We’re hoping that as many that are able can make it out to Hilton Coliseum this year.”

Iowa State season ticket holders for wrestling will receive correspondence directly from the ticket office on ticket options and availability.

Iowa State was 10-5 last season, finishing 7-1 in Big 12 duals. The Cyclones finished second to Oklahoma State at the conference tournament. Iowa State is ranked as high as fifth by Wrestling Insider Newsmagazine and is 14th by trackwrestling.com.

IOWA STATE WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Jan. 3 (Ames, Iowa)

vs. Wartburg — 1 p.m.

Jan. 10 (Ames, Iowa)

vs. Nebraska-Kearney — 1 p.m.

vs. Loras — 3 p.m.

Jan. 17 (Ames, Iowa)

vs. Missouri — 2 p.m.

vs. Arizona State — 4 p.m.

Jan. 24 (Cedar Falls, Iowa)

vs. Oklahoma — Noon

Jan. 30 (Ames, Iowa)

vs. Lindenwood — 1 p.m.

vs. Iowa Central — 3 p.m.

vs. Oklahoma State — 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 (Fargo, N.D.)

at NDSU — 10 a.m.

vs. SDSU — Noon

Feb. 13 (Cedar Falls, Iowa)

vs. Northern Colorado — 3 p.m.

at UNI — 7 p.m.

Feb. 19 (Morgantown, W. Va.)

at West Virginia — 7:30 p.m.

TBD (Tulsa, Okla.)

at Big 12 Championship

March 18-20 (St. Louis, Mo.)

at NCAA Championships

