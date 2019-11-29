Iowa-San Diego State men's basketball: Time, TV, team stuff

What: Iowa (5-1 vs. San Diego State (7-0) in the Las Vegas Invitational consolation/championship

When/where: 9:30 p.m. (approximately), Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.

TV: FX1 (Jeff Levering, Casey Jacobsen)

Livestream: FoxSportsGo

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Jerry Kiwala, Bob Hansen) Also, 1360 XTRA in San Diego

Series: First meeting

San Diego State data: The Aztecs made 11 of 18 three-pointers and thrashed Creighton Thursday night in Las Vegas, 83-52. They out-rebounded the Bluejays, 37-21. … Among SDSU’s seven wins was a 76-71 win at BYU Nov. 9. … The Aztecs have held opponents to 36.2 percent from the field. … SDSU starts a pair of 6-foot-10 players, Yanni Wetzell of New Zealand (7.7 rebounds per game) and Nathan Mensah of Ghana (7.0). … Junior guard Malachi Flynn scored 21 points Thursday. He averages team-highs of 14.4 points and 4.4 assists. … Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher took over after Steve Fisher’s retirement in 2017. Dutcher was Fisher’s assistant for 10 years at Michigan and 15 at San Diego State. Dutcher’s record is 29-11. He was the only first-year head coach to lead a team to the NCAA tourney last season. ... The Aztecs are 32-12 in Las Vegas over the past decade. Las Vegas is where the Mountain West Conference holds its postseason tournament and UNLV is a conference member.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 72-61 win over Texas Tech Thursday night in Las Vegas. Senior guard Jordan Bohannon, making his first start of the season, made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points. “When he’s on the floor,” Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery said, “everybody else settles down.” … Junior center Luke Garza had 17 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season despite suffering a bloody nose in the first half and a shot to the mouth in the second half that required him to get four stitches above his lip. He averages 21.3 points and 10.5 rebounds. “It might be a little swollen, but I’ll be fine,” Garza said after the game. … Iowa entered Thursday’s game averaging 33.3 percent from 3-point range, but made 11 of 27 against Texas Tech. … The Hawkeyes’ last two opponents are a combined 7-of-46 in 3-pointers. ... Iowa has won its last four games in November tournaments, with a win over UAB in the seventh-place game of the Cayman Islands Classic two years ago and wins over Oregon and Connecticut for the championship of last year’s 2K Classic in New York.