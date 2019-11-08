Xavier's Schmit brothers pushed each other on golf course

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sibling rivalry is nothing news and something Cedar Rapids Xavier brothers Matthew and Ryan Schmit thoroughly understand.

Especially when it comes to their shared love of golf.

Junior Matthew and freshman Ryan have golfed with each other for as long as they can remember. They even got to experience the state tournament together last month.

This was the third year in a row the Xavier boys’ golf team made it to state, a school record.

Matthew has been on the varsity team all three of those years. This gives him experience and confidence in his game every time he goes out. Ryan has benefited from Matthew’s experience and advice.

“He gave me advice to not worry so much about how I play, but to enjoy the moment because it won’t last long,” Ryan said.

On the other hand, Ryan also motivates Matthew to play better.

“Ryan challenged me to work harder and get better because nobody wants to lose to their brother,” Matthew said. “It’s fun spending time together and getting competitive on the course.”

The state tournament was held at the Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk County, Oct. 11-12. Matthew finished in a tie for 47th, Ryan in a tie for 52nd.

“The conditions were brutal, but they were the same for everyone,” Coach Tim O’Brien said.

The average score for the Class 4A golfers over the two-day tournament was 86, 15 strokes over part.

After having a rough start on the first day, O’Brien was proud of the way his golfers bounced back the second day. The Saints finished 10th.

“Their ability to bounce back on day two, and play within one stroke of Cedar Falls, who had been ranked number one all year, within three strokes of the state champions Waukee, plus move ahead of Kennedy being 14 strokes behind at the beginning of the second day contributed to our success,” O’Brien said.