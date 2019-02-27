Xavier's Sami Semelroth kept swimming love alive as manager

CEDAR RAPIDS — For many girls, the swimming season ended in November.

That wasn’t the case for Xavier sophomore Sami Semelroth.

Semelroth continued to show her love for the sport by being a manager for the Cedar Rapids Washington boys’ swim team.

“Swimming is my sport,” Semelroth said. “I decided to be a manager because I thought it would be a lot of fun.”

Being a manager comes with many responsibilities, such as taking pictures and helping the coaches, but there also is time for new friendships and memories.

“My favorite memory was when all the managers bleached the swimmers’ hair,” Semelroth said. “Some of the managers, including myself, even bleached a strip of our hair with them.”

Other swimmers, such as Xavier senior Rory Bostwick, have noticed the hard work the managers have put in.

“I like having the managers because they are really active and come to all of our meets,” Bostwick said. “They even take pictures of us swimming and turn them into scrapbooks for us.”

As a manager, Semelroth has developed relationships with the other swimmers and coaches.

“One of my favorite parts is laughing with the coaches when the guys do something weird or funny,” Semelroth said.

With these relationships, she has learned no matter what school a swimmer attends, everyone becomes one family.

“Seeing someone from Xavier swim is the same as seeing someone from Wash swim,” Semelroth said. “We are all on the same team and there is not any difference based on what school someone goes to.

“That mentality is the same on both the girls’ and boys’ teams.”

Washington High School is Semelroth’s home away from home.

“I love being a manager and swimmer at Wash,” Semelroth said. “I love the coaches, the other swimmers, and the traditions.”

Semelroth’s love for Washington High School and swimming is one of the reasons she became a manager this year and could potentially be a reason she does it again.

“If I do manage again, it would be my senior year because my brother will be a freshman on the team,” Semelroth said.