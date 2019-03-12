Prep Sports

Xavier's Ollie Ruffalo finds passion in paintball

HS journalism: Freshman is headed to Amsterdam as part of Team USA

Cedar Rapids Xavier freshman Ollie Ruffalo takes aim during a paintball competition. He earned a spot on Team USA and will travel to Amsterdam for an international tournament. (Family photo)
Cedar Rapids Xavier freshman Ollie Ruffalo takes aim during a paintball competition. He earned a spot on Team USA and will travel to Amsterdam for an international tournament. (Family photo)
By Grace Ries, Xavier junior

CEDAR RAPIDS — One fun activity led a Cedar Rapids youth to an international team.

Xavier freshman Ollie Ruffalo is on Team USA for paintball and will be traveling to Amsterdam for a tournament in the fall. In order for Ruffalo to get on this team, he had to go through a lot of conditioning and qualifying competition.

“There was a paintball combine in Florida (recently) where pros put over 90 people through a series of drills and based on how you scored, would lead to another round,” Ruffalo said. “After, there were two tournaments and your placement would determine if you made the team.”

Ruffalo’s passion for paintball started at the age of 9, with the help from his father, Paul Ruffalo.

“My dad and I went to a little paintball field in Shellsburg just for fun and we got hooked,” Ollie said. “We went back every weekend and found out there was a tournament side of paintball and we started playing tournaments.”

Throughout Ollie and Paul’s time at Shellsburg, they have made many memories.

“The day he shot me square in the forehead over a bunker from about 20 feet was one memory,” Paul said.

Ollie has gone from a beginner to an international contender. But, before going to Amsterdam in September, he has other things he has to accomplish.

“Before Amsterdam, there are going to be practices leading up to the tournament,” Ollie said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

It is hard for Ollie to choose one thing he enjoys the most about paintball, but going to Amsterdam is at the top of his list.

“I am most excited to be with my new teammates and to travel doing what I love,” Ollie said.

Paintball is a very real sport to Ollie, and it requires great physical condition and mental awareness.

“Words cannot express how proud and impressed I am,” Paul said. “He has gone from a somewhat squeamish 9-year-old player to a dominant force on the field. Perhaps most impressive is he was able to qualify against other players who have the privilege of living in warm climates with practice facilities nearly year-round.”

Ollie’s effort has not gone unnoticed by his father.

“Watching him grow, I’m constantly worried that our locale is holding him back,” Paul said. “He has shouldered that burden and qualified at an international level, which will open doors for him that I never could.

“This just goes to show how gifts coupled with passion can be molded into a dreamcatcher.”

By Grace Ries, Xavier junior

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa all-state boys' basketball 2019: Jake Hilmer, DJ Carton named Mr. Basketball co-winners

Hurdler Trent Davis ready to chase state gold for Linn-Mar boys' track and field

Our 20 favorite photos from the 2019 Iowa state basketball tournaments

5 prime candidates for Iowa Mr. Basketball 2019

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Survival class aims to teach life-saving skills even in the harshest of climates

Iowa Democrats sponsor bill to curtail political speech

Remembering Marion American Legion Post's First Commander, Allen R. McElwain From death's door to a fulfilling life

Voters of Iowa have 'historic power, says presidential candidate Andrew Yang

'You are a hero': Cedar Rapids WWII veteran honored by French government

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.