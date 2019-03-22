Xavier's Miyako Coffey has big plans in tennis

CEDAR RAPIDS — Miyako Coffey said quitting softball was the hardest decision of her life.

But, after much contemplation, she decided to dedicate her time to tennis.

A sophomore at Cedar Rapids Xavier, Coffey has been playing the sport for five years. She said it all started when she signed up for an impromptu lesson with her friend.

“I realized there was a tennis clinic, and they had a program for kids, and I just started playing after that,” Coffey said.

From there, she participated in tournaments throughout elementary and middle school, looking to improve her game for high school.

She began playing competitively in tournaments through the United States Tennis Association and played on the Xavier girls’ varsity team her freshman year, where she went undefeated in singles.

This year, Coffey is preparing for even more success.

“My goal is to get nine or 10 hours of practice a week, about two or three clinics a week, and I try and get an hour of private lessons, too,” Coffey said. “I also hit with the Xavier girls’ tennis team.”

For nine years, Coffey also played softball, but quit that sport to commit to tennis. Her love of tennis won out.

“I want to be a good tennis player and a good college tennis player,” Coffey said. “I just love tennis so much.”

Coffey’s mom, Lisha Coffey, has seen the effort her daughter gives.

“She has improved more from last year and really grown in her mental and physical game,” Lisha Coffey said.

The Xavier girls’ team, third in state a year ago, begins its season on March 30.